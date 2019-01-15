An agreement to combine the city’s tourism and marketing outreach with the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce will come before the Grove City Council this week.

During the meeting, set for 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 15, the council will consider a three party agreement between chamber officials, city officials and the Grove Convention and Tourism Bureau.

In his pre-council documents Grove City Manager Bill Keefer said the agreement, which is for one year with up to three automatic one year extensions, is designed to allow Chamber officials to “provide tourism and marketing services” for the city.

Those duties were previously conducted by Brent Malone, executive director of the CTB. Malone stepped down from those duties in December.

If approved by the council, the proposal would move the position of the CTB Director and the subsequent responsibilities of the position to be under the umbrella of the chamber.

The city officials and CTB members would continue to set policy and direction for the CTB, as well as administer the budget and expenditures of the CTB.

In turn, an oversight committee will be established to meet quarterly to “ensure compliance with the provisions of the agreement, similar to what is emplace for the Economic Development Services agreement.”

Keefer said in return for the services, the CTB would pay the chamber $30,000 annually, to cover the costs associated with staffing, utilities, office space and office supplies.

Keefer said the proposal is is equivalent to what the CTB had previously allocated for personnel services, office rent, telephone and office supply costs.

If the agreement is approved during Tuesday’s meeting, it will come before the CTB Board during its Jan. 24 meeting. The chamber’s board will consider the issue during its meeting on Jan. 17.

Keefer said Donnie Crain, the chamber’s president, will be at the council meeting to address questions about the proposal.

Painting the Civic Center

A proposal to repaint the exterior of the Grove Civic Center, 1702 South Main, will also come before the council Tuesday.

In the proposal Keefer provides several color combination ideas, provided by local graphic artist Judy McHenry, to allow the council to view.

Keefer asks the council if they wish to pick the colors, or if they want to open the process up to a vote of the people.

Marijuana in Grove

A revised ordinance, concerning where Medical Marijuana Dispensaries, Growers and Processors can locate in Grove will be back before the council.

The changes come following additional training with the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group (OMAG) and Oklahoma Municipal League (OML) in addition to correspondence the city’s attorney, Darren Cook received from two law firms challenging the council’s initial ordinance.

If approved by the council, the new permitted use table would include:

- Medical Marijuana Dispensaries as permitted use in all commercial zoned districts;

- Medical Marijuana Growers as permitted use in all agricultural and industrial zoned districts; and

- Medical Marijuana Processors as permitted in all industrial zoned districts.

During the Jan. 8 meeting, Planning and Zoning Commission members approved the resolution amending the permitted use table. This follows a public meeting, and an executive session, council members hosted about the issue on Jan. 2.

SUP Application

Courtney Hyer will come before the council to request a special use permit to open a daycare at 103 East 1st Street in Grove.

The property, is located at the far north end of a C-2 General (Downtown) Commercial District, abuts a C-4 Limited Commercial Zone and is a minimal distance from an R-2 Two Family Dwelling Zoned District and an R-3 Multiple Family Dwelling Zoned District.

In the pre-council packet, Debbie Bottoroff assistant city manager, said the council can approve a special use permit for Hyer if several issues, including public safety, impact on infrastructure, and impact on and opinion of adjacent property owners, are taken into consideration.

During the Jan. 8 meeting, members of the Planning and Zoning Commission made a recommendation to the city to approve Hyer’s request.

Employee of the Quarter

Robert Bartley, who began working part-time for the city of Grove and for GMSA on April 10, 1995, is being recognized as the employee of the quarter.

Bartley, who has worked for the city for almost 24 years, moved into full-time work as a utility construction laborer on Nov. 1, 1999. He is currently working as both the Water and Wastewater Plant Operator.

He recently obtained a Class A Water and Class A Wastewater Lab License.

In making the nomination, his supervisor stated “Robert never ceases to amaze me with his knowledge and abilities. If I want something done, Robert is the one to call. He will make sure the job is done right.

Other Business

In other business, the council will consider:

- approving an agreement with Grove Sports Inc., for use of the city owned concession stand and fields for youth softball and baseball. If approved, Grove Sports will a pay $200 fee for unlimited use of the city owned facilities.

- appointing Bottoroff to serve on the Grand Gateway Board for an additional year. She is the current representative on the board for the city of Grove.

- filling an opening on the Planning and Zoning Commission with Peggy Kiefer Steed. If approved, she will fulfill one unexpired term, which ends on Oct. 31 of this year.

If You Go

The meeting takes place at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 15, in Room 5 of the Grove Community Center, 104 West Third, Grove. The meetings are open to the public.