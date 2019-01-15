Educational seminar on Medicare changes

An educational seminar, designed to serve as a Medicare 101 seminar, will take place at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the Delaware County Library in Jay.

Jeremy Janes, a certified Medicare insurance agent in Oklahoma, will present the session. It will include information on the new costs of Medicare coverage, new election periods and a time of questions and answers concerning the best use of A and B Medicare Insurance.

For more information, persons interested may call 903-826-0571.

Grove Chamber Business After Hours

The next Grove Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 17, at Grand River Abstract and Title, 2100 South Main, Grove.

The event is designed for chamber members to network, build contacts and connect with other professionals in a relaxed environment.

The event is free for chamber members. For more information or to RSVP for the event, persons interested are asked to call 918-786-9079.

Upcoming Grove Chamber Ribbon Cuttings

The following ribbon cuttings have been scheduled by the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.

• Quality Fireplace & Stoves, 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 18. 113 A St. SE, Miami.

• Compassionate Care, 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 24, 240 East 3rd Street, Suite C, Grove.

For more information, persons interested may contact Donnie Crain, president, Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at www.groveok.org or 918-786-9079.

Winter paint party

Members of the Brush and Palette Gallery will host a "Winter" themed Paint Party from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 19, at the gallery located at 18 West Fourth Street in Grove.

Cost is $25 and supplies are furnished. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-9698.

Acrylic Class at Brush & Palette

Dolly Zarintash will host a acrylic painting class from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Brush and Palette Art Gallery in Grove.

The class is $25 per person. Supplies will be provided. The gallery is located at 18 West Fourth Street in Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-9698.

GHS Cow Week Donkey Basketball Tourney

Students from Grove High School will host a Buckeye Donkey Ball tournament beginning at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 31, at the Grove Upper Elementary School Gymnasium.

The event, which includes match ups between the Grove Police and Grove Fire, GPS Teachers and Staff, and Grand Savings Bank and First National Bank, is designed to benefit this year's COW (Changing Our World) recipient, the Delaware County Children's Special Advocacy Center.

Game tickets are $8 at the gate, or $6 in advance.

For more information, persons interested may visit the organization's Facebook page www.facebook.com/COWWeek.

GHS Cow Week CornHole Tourney

Students from Grove High School will host a CornHole Tournament beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, at the high school gymnasium to benefit this year's COW (Changing Our World) recipient, the Delaware County Children's Special Advocacy Center.

The competition is open to two-person teams, at a cost of $10 per person/$20 per team. The winning team will receive half of all earnings. Early registration will determine the team brackets.

For more information, persons interested may call 918-314-5952 or visit the organization's Facebook page www.facebook.com/COWWeek.

Grove Home, Garden Show

The 21st annual Home and Garden Show, sponsored by the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, will take place Friday, Feb. 8 to Sunday, Feb. 10, at the Grove Civic Center, 1702 South Main, Grove.

It's designed to give participants a centralized place to see ideas on how to renew or refresh their homes just in time for the spring season.

The show's public hours are 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 10.

Admission is $3 per person per day or $5 for a weekend pass. Children 16 and under are free, when accompanied by an adult.

A variety of presentations will also take place throughout the day on Friday and Saturday on topics ranging from energy efficiency to gardening tips. A silent auction will also take place.

For more information, or to reserve a booth space, persons interested may call 918-786-9079.

22nd Annual Grand Lake Boat Show

Preparations are underway for the 22nd Annual Grand Lake Boat Show set for Thursday, March 7 to Sunday, March 10, at the Grove Civic Center, located at 1720 South Main (Highway 59) in Grove.

New hours will debut at the show. The annual VIP night, which includes a first look at all the new boats and items from various other vendors and an array of food items, will kick off the event on Thursday night from 5 to 8 pm. Friday and Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $5 a day. Admission on Friday, March 8, will be free for military and those 65 and older. The cost for the VIP night is $15 per person.

Show sponsorships are currently being sought and that a limited number of 10x10 booth spaces will be available at this year’s show.

To participate in this year’s show as a vendor, persons interested may contact Kimberly Dry at 918-786-2289 or kim@glaok.com. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Jay Cranke, executive director, at 918-786-2289 or jay@glaok.com. For general information about the show, persons interested may visit GrandLakeBoatShow.com.

Bingo at the American Legion

Members of Grove’s American Legion Qualate-Pritchard Post 178 will begin hosting bingo at 6 p.m., on Saturdays, at the American Legion building located at 114 Broadway at the corner of O'Daniel Parkway and Broadway.

The family-friendly event is open to people of all ages. It will be smoke, alcohol and drug free. A concession will be available with soda, water, tea, coffee, popcorn, nachos, chips, candy bars and other snacks.

Payouts will be in cash, with the prize amounts depending upon the number of packets being played. Participants are asked to arrive early to purchase packets as bingo will start promptly at 6 p.m.

For more information, persons interested may contact Le Cathey at 918-786-9860.