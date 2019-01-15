Officials with AARP Oklahoma are accepting nominations for the 11th annual AARP Oklahoma Indian Elder Honors to celebrate 50 Native American elders who have positively impacted their community, family, tribe and nation.

Since its inception in 2009, AARP Oklahoma officials have recognized 500 elders from all 39-federally recognized tribes and nations in Oklahoma.

“The AARP Oklahoma Indian Elder Honors recognizes the extraordinary contribution of Indian elders – many of whom are the unsung heroes of their communities,” AARP Oklahoma volunteer state president Joe Ann Vermillion said.

The 2018 Indian Elder Honorees from 28 Oklahoma tribes and nations included teachers, veterans, artists, tribal leaders and culture preservationists.

“This event celebrates a lifetime of service from these distinguished elders who have positively impacted their community, family, tribe and nation," AARP state director Sean Voskuhl said. "Whether they are well-known or exhibit quiet devotion to family and community, this year’s AARP Oklahoma Indian Elder honorees represent what is best about Native American people- love of family, dedication to culture and respect for all people.”

This year’s Indian Elder Honors takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 1, in Oklahoma City.

Nomination applications are online at https://aarp.cvent.com/2019IndianElders.

Nominations may be submitted electronically or mailed to AARP Oklahoma, 126 N. Bryant, Edmond, OK, 73034.

Nominees must be an enrolled member of a federally-recognized Oklahoma tribe or nation, age 50 or above, and must be living. Nominees do not have to be AARP members.

For more information, persons interested may contact Mashell Sourjohn at 405-715-4474 or msourjohn@aarp.org . The deadline for submitting nominations is Tuesday, April 30.