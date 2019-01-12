Updated 01.13.19, 1 p.m.

Delaware County attorney Winston Connor, wanted on 10 felony counts, has been taken into custody in Mecklenburg County North Carolina.

Connor was booked into the Mekelnburg County Jail in Charlotte, North Carolina at 7:38 p.m. (eastern time zone) on Saturday, Jan. 12.

According to online court records, Connor is expected to be in court at 1 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 14, for a possible extradition back to Oklahoma.

Original story

Charges of solicitation for murder, racketeering, and pandering for prostitution are among the 10 felony counts filed against Delaware County attorney Winston Connor in Tulsa County District Court.

The charges, filed on Nov. 16, 2018, were entered on Friday, Jan. 11. The warrant carries a $500,000 bond. It is not known, as of Saturday, Jan. 12, if Connor has been taken taken into custody.

Law enforcement officials were observed executing a search warrant at his office in Jay on Saturday, Jan. 12.

The charges include the following:

- Racketeering,

- Assault with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault and battery,

- Solicitation for murder - first degree,

- Pandering for prostitution,

- Unlawful proceeds,

- Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance,

- Witness tampering,

- Unlawful communication with a convict,

- Solicitation of prostitution,

- Pattern of criminal offenses.

