CALIFORNIA

Rail funds on hold

during lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday he had reached agreement with the Trump administration not to redirect funds from a high-speed rail grant while California’s lawsuit against the federal government proceeds.

California filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday challenging the federal government’s decision to terminate a $929 million grant to the California High-Speed Rail Authority for the state’s bullet train.

The state asked the court for a temporary restraining order to prevent funds from being obligated to another project while the suit was ongoing.

“California and the Trump administration came to an agreement overnight that the federal government will not immediately re-obligate the funds to another project elsewhere in the United States,” the governor’s office said in a statement, adding that the pact was filed in the Northern District of California on Wednesday morning.

“Under the stipulation, the Federal Rail Authority (FRA) cannot re-obligate California’s funding to another state without first initiating a formal process, which ordinarily takes at least 4 months,” the governor’s statement said. “Importantly, California has preserved its ability to seek a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction should the FRA initiate the formal process with the intention of re-obligating our funding to a different project.”

On Tuesday, California filed a 20-page complaint in federal court effectively accusing the Trump administration of playing politics with its decision to withdraw the $929 million grant. California claims the decision contradicts federal regulations and makes faulty allegations about the project’s lack of progress.

— Los Angeles Times

GEORGIA

Burglar leaves

message for charity

ATLANTA (TNS) — Whoever broke into a Henry County nonprofit’s office over the weekend left his or her frustrations spray-painted on the charity’s wall: “You guys have no money?”

The director of Rachel’s Gift, a McDonough-based nonprofit that helps women cope after a miscarriage or a baby’s death, told Channel 2 Action News she found the message ironic.

“It was just comical to see their frustration too,” Lori Beth Blaney said.

After the break-in, she decided to hang a sign to nail the point home, which said, “No cash on premises. Really. We are a non-profit and have no money.” Blaney told AJC.com the nonprofit hasn’t had past issues with vandalism and burglaries.

Despite two doors being damaged and the contents of the office being tossed around, nothing was stolen, Blaney said. She said the message the person left was spray-painted with paint found in the office, so the thief’s intentions switched from stealing cash to vandalism after no money was found.

An insurance business in the same building off Sloan Street was also broken into, but it’s unclear whether anything was stolen from that office.

McDonough police are searching for the would-be burglar.

— The Atlanta Journal-Constitution