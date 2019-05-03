(TNS) — Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in ‘Star Wars,’ dies at 74

Peter Mayhew, best known as the actor behind the beloved Chewbacca character from “Star Wars,” died Tuesday. He was 74.

The 7-foot-2 London native earned the role after George Lucas went searching for someone taller than Darth Vader to play the 200-year-old Wookiee from the planet Kashyyyk who would pilot Han Solo’s Millennium Falcon. Mayhew flourished, playing _ but not voicing _ the faithful sidekick in “Star Wars” (1977), “The Empire Strikes Back” (1980), “Return of the Jedi” (1983) and “Revenge of the Sith” (2005).

He and Finnish basketball player Joonas Sutoamo shared the Chewbacca role in “The Force Awakens.”

“He put his heart and soul into the role of Chewbacca and it showed in every frame of the films, from his knock-kneed running, firing his bowcaster from the hip, his bright blue eyes, down to each subtle movement of his head and mouth,” his family wrote in a statement online. “But, to him, the Star Wars family meant so much more … than a role in a film.”

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker alongside Mayhew, said he’s “a better man for just having known him.”

“He was the gentlest of giants,” the actor tweeted. “A big man with an even bigger heart who never failed to make me smile & a loyal friend who I loved dearly. I’m grateful for the memories we shared.”

Bob Iger, the CEO of the Walt Disney Company, called Mayhew “larger than life in so many ways.”

Suotamo remembered his predecessor for his “warm welcome” into the Chewbacca family.

“Studying the character he helped create was always a daunting task, but one that was made easier by his tutelage and kindness as we sought to bring Chewbacca to life for a new generation. He was an absolutely one-of-a-kind gentleman and a legend of unrivaled class and I will miss him,” Suotamo said in a statement.

“Rest assured his legacy will live on and the spirit that he gave the character when he first donned the suit will never be forgotten.”

While most of his career was inside the Chewbacca costume, Mayhew also played the Tall Knight on “Dark Towers.”

Mayhew is survived by his wife Angie and three children.

The actor will be honored at a memorial service for family and friends on June 29, along with a memorial for fans at EmpireConLA in early December, his family said.