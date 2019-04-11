SOUTH KOREA

Top court may

decriminalize abortion

SEOUL, South Korea (TNS) — Ever since South Korea’s criminal laws were written in 1953, abortion has been illegal here _ punishable by up to a year in prison for the woman, up to two years for the physician.

On Thursday, the country’s top court may change that. The Constitutional Court is expected to rule on a case challenging the constitutionality of the abortion ban. The developments are being closely monitored by women’s advocates and evangelical Christians alike.

The case has created a political issue out of something that, unlike in the U.S., was for decades a non-issue. The law has seldom been enforced, and abortion is widely available at most clinics. Abortions have dramatically decreased in South Korea, from about 30 women out of 1,000 undergoing the procedure in 2005 down to about 5 in 1,000 in 2017, a result of the increased availability and awareness of birth control.

Yet a newly energized feminist movement in the country is pushing for abortion to be decriminalized, saying it has endangered women’s health, saddled them with social stigma and exposed providers to criminal liability.

“It’s resulted in women seeking abortions having to travel farther at greater expense and time, and endure humiliation to get the procedure,” said Yoon Jung-won, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Green Hospital in Seoul and an activist with the Sexual and Reproductive Rights Forum. “It’s skewed the doctor-patient relationship, perceptions about patient rights and how women themselves feel about terminating their pregnancy.”

– Los Angeles Times

SUDAN

Military expected

to announce coup

KHARTOUM, Sudan — Sudan’s military was expected to announce a coup to end the 30-year rule of President Omar al-Bashir on Thursday. Conflicting reports emerged over whom the military was planning to put in charge of the government.

Bashir’s apparent ouster came after four months of nationwide street protests that were sparked by price hikes on basic goods but reflected a deep-rooted desire for the replacement of his decades-old regime.

Neither Bashir’s future nor that of a massive sit-in protest in the capital, Khartoum, were clear as of Thursday morning. In anticipation of the army’s announcement, crowds assembled outside their headquarters in Khartoum chanted, “It has fallen, we have won.”

Last month, Bashir, 75, announced a state of emergency in response to the protests, giving the country’s powerful security apparatus nearly unlimited powers to disperse the hundreds of thousands of people who had gathered in the streets of Khartoum and other cities.

But after the sit-in began on April 6, divisions within the armed forces became increasingly visible as low-ranking officers began to join the protests. High-ranking officers followed by declaring their intention not to disperse the protesters.

— The Washington Post