As much as we love the holidays, there is a bit of work involved to bring the season alive: decorating!



And, depending on your level of cheer, you may need a little extra upper body strength to get the job done.



Today’s workout is a weighted cross punch. This exercise will be working the chest, biceps, shoulders, and a portion of the back and triceps. You need a set of light to medium hand weights.



Begin this weighted cross punch by either sitting or standing. Grab your choice of hand weights in each hand. Holding the chest tall and rolling the shoulders back and down, situate your arms in a tucked position in front of your chest. Engage your core for balance and precision and you are ready to get going.



Start this movement by extending one arm diagonally out across your body, about chest level.



Reaching your fullest extension in the arm, guide your starting arm back to a tucked position. Immediately proceed with the opposite arm, making the same motion.



Continue this cross punching movement for at least 10 punches on each side. At this point, you can take a break and adjust your weight accordingly. Then continue into your next set, shooting for at least three sets of this exercise.



If you need intensity, you can always increase your hand weights. And if you have any discomfort, you can drop the weights and just ball your fist and proceed to cross punch without added weight.



This exercise will be working multiple muscles in your upper body; so it is great all on its own, or it will add variety into any upper body routine. And the best part is this exercise will prep your endurance to “deck the halls” anywhere you choose.

Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold’s Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA in Lakeland, Florida, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.com.