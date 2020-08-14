Realizing your pet is missing can be a terrifying feeling. There are many reasons why pets might escape the yard or run off without you realizing it. Taking some precautionary steps in the event that one day your pet is lost will help to make sure they are found.

First, ensure your pet has up-to-date tags. If a neighbor or someone finds your lost dog or cat and it is wearing a collar with your name and phone number on it, this is the easiest way for you to be contacted.

Another relatively easy and free option is Finding Rover, a free online service that uses facial recognition to help reunite lost dogs and cats with their families. To register for the service, go to www.FindingRover.com and upload a face-forward photo of your pet, enter details about your them and enter your name on contact information.

​Going one step further, having your pet microchipped with identification is a useful tool in reuniting you with your pet in the event your dog or cat is lost. A microchip is a very small identification “tag” that is inserted into an animal by a veterinarian. A pet with a microchip has a much greater chance of being returned to its owner than an animal without a microchip.

What do you do if your pet is lost?

• Post an announcement of your lost pet on Facebook. There are social media pages designed for lost pets in Bartlesville and the surrounding area. Search for these pages and share a picture of your lost dog or cat. Everyone is willing to help reunite pets with their owners.

• Ask around. Maybe your neighbors have seen your pet and might be able to share clues of its whereabouts. You can also place a poster or flyer of your lost pet in your yard or in nearby places available to post signs.

• Come to the shelter. It is much easier for you to identify your pet and for your pet to recognize you than for you to try to call the shelter, asking about a certain dog or cat and its coloring or breed. How you describe your pet may not be how someone else sees your pet.

If your pet has been brought into the Washington County SPCA, there will be fees associated with impoundment and reclaiming your pet. The importance of the first three outlined precautionary steps might ensure that you are reunited with your pet more quickly: current tags, Finding Rover and microchip identification.

Our goal at Washington County SPCA is to provide shelter and medical care for stray animals. We love and nurture the pets in our care and actively promote suitable animal adoptions. To learn more about WCSPCA, to view available dogs or cats, pet adoptions, or how to make a donation to support our mission, please call 918-336-1577 or visit www.wcspca.org.

— Tonya Pete is Executive Director of the Washington County SPCA.