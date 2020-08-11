It is wonderful to witness agencies within a community come together and make great things happen.

The Ramona Chamber of Commerce, Cherokee Nation and City of Ramona created a partnership and donated $4,000 to the Caney Valley School District for school supplies. This will be managed by the school system with a majority of the funding being utilized at the elementary level. This will help take a burden off of families who are struggling. Thank you to these organizations for investing in our youth.

Welcome back Caney Valley staff and students! I want to take a moment to thank all of the CVS staff for their hard work and dedication. It literally takes a village to educate and love our children. We are so blessed to have staff that are running the offices, cleaning the facilities, preparing the meals, educating the students, coaching the students in athletics, encouraging growth in agriculture, band, art and so much more. We have an unbeatable team at CVS. Here is to a wonderful 2020-2021 school year.

Thank you to American Bank of Oklahoma for sponsoring the Welcome Back Breakfast for the CVS teachers and staff. We appreciate your continued support in the CVS and surrounding communities.

The Ramona Chamber of Commerce banquet has been canceled for this year. With concern for the attendees, the Chamber members have decided to wait until 2021 to hold their annual banquet. The Chamber will be in touch with sponsors in the next few weeks. Please be patient as the Chamber navigates through this process.

The Fisk Leffler American Legion #334 is open for business! This awesome facility can hold up to 150 people, has a full kitchen and ample parking. To book your event, please contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919.