“The ocean stirs the heart, inspires the imagination and brings eternal joy to the soul.” Robert Wyland

Growing up in Oklahoma and living in Bartlesville for going on 35 years, I have not often been by the beautiful sea. But once each summer there’s the big trip to Maine and a cottage perched within spitting distance of crashing waves. Very sadly, I will not be there this year.

So how do I handle this disappointment? Of course, I turn to books for solace, as well as a dose of adventure and danger, while safely parked in my favorite comfy chair. Okay, so it’s a sorry second to actually being there, but it’s the best I can do for now.

I’m recommending books that catch and serve up the pleasures and perils of the sea. In each one, the ocean permeates the atmosphere, serving not just as a backdrop, but as a major player in the drama. These are all true stories.

“Isaac’s Storm” by Erik Larson

Out of nowhere a monster hurricane swept over a seaside community, and within 24 hours 8,000 men, women and children lost their lives. It was 1900 in Galveston, Texas, and the port was busy and thriving. With this book you will find drama and history, well-told by the master of narrative non-fiction.

“Adrift – 76 Days Lost at Sea” by Steven Callahan

“The ocean calls, and you follow her.” The author relates venturing forth in a sailboat when suddenly a deafening explosion rocks his boat and water thunders in. The suspense is tangible, and the sailor remembers “heart pounding fright, pain, remorse.” The author shares his love of sailing and what it’s like to be alone on the ocean. Be ready for thrill and the danger in this one.

“The Perfect Storm” by Sebastian Junger

“Going to sea is like going to prison, with a chance at drowning besides.” Samuel Johnson

A seasoned fishing crew set forth from Gloucester, Massachusetts, to hunt for swordfish. As the story unfolds you’ll get to know the men and learn what it’s like to fish for a living.

At sea for a month, a violent storm strikes their boat. You’ll experience the crew’s fight for survival.

“An Embarrassment of Mangoes – A Caribbean Interlude” by Ann Vanderhoof

A couple follows their dream, setting out on a two-year voyage from Toronto to the West Indies on a 42-foot sailboat. This book offers lovely scenes, with breath-catching sunsets and untouched beaches, along with a few close calls that come with “blinding forks of lightning and hail stones.” You’ll share in the flavors, sights and sounds of the Caribbean.

If you would like more book recommendations, contact me at ckblavoie@gmail.com.

Connie Lavoie owns The Book Loft, located Inside the The Vintage Loft, on Don Tyler in Dewey.