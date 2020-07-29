Welcome back.

Once a year, professional rodeo comes to Bartlesville, and this is the week it all happens. Bronc riding, calf roping, ladies’ barrel racing, then throw in the crowd favorite bull riding — friends if you haven’t been to a pro rodeo lately this is your chance.

Professionals from all over the country will be in town hoping to win big money and points so they can qualify for the International Rodeo Association (IRA) finals, which will be held this fall at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie.

The rodeo in Bartlesville starts at 7 p.m. Thursday and runs through Saturday night. If you’re looking for some Wild West entertainment, check it out.

Also, on Saturday morning there’s a big jackpot roping competition going on at Yocham’s Arena, out east of Bartlesville on Oklahoma 60. The arena is right behind Yocham’s Custom Leather, and if you haven’t been to their shop before you are in for a treat. Western furniture, they’ve got it and lots of it made right there in their shop. Cowboy stuff like ropes, saddles, bits and spurs, Yocham’s has all that. Looking for a cowhide rug, or maybe a bronze sculpture or a Western painting? The store is full of those things.

They also just opened a new Airbnb on the property at the top of the highest hill in the area. The cottage sits right next to their indoor arena where at any given time you might see a world champion practicing. The roping is free, so bring your lawn chairs and get there early for a good spot in the shade before it gets hot.

Another free event that’s coming up was the favorite of the late great Doris “Coke” Myer. Coke as she was known was Will Rogers’ great niece and actually traveled with Will when she was little. She wrote a book titled “I Called Him Uncle Will” about her experiences, and if you see a copy grab it; it’s a must read for all you Will Rogers fans.

The event is called the Will Rogers & Wiley Post Fly-in. The date is Aug. 15, and it will be held at Will Rogers’ birthplace, the Dog Iron Ranch, which is just outside the town of Oologah. In the past, planes started coming in at daylight on the day of the event if the weather was good. Bi-planes, experimental aircraft, modern and just about every other kind of plane that can land on the grass airstrip at the Dog Iron will gather from states around the country to honor Oklahoma’s favorite sons.

This is the 85th anniversary of Will and Wiley’s death and the organizers are expecting a record number of planes. There will be plenty of food and drink as well as children’s activities and tours of the house where Will was born, so bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the view. I’ll be there for sure and hope to see you there as well.

I’ll end this week with an epigram from Will who said “A man only learns in two ways. One is by reading and the other is by association with smarter people.”

