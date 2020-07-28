Please help us welcome Mr. Davis to Caney Valley!

“My name is Ben Davis. I would like to thank the communities of Caney Valley for welcoming me into your district. I am excited to become a part of this great school community as the middle school principal.

“I grew up in Henryetta with several family members as school teachers and counselors. I attended Oklahoma State and received a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education in 2000, and then a master’s degree in Leisure Management in 2002. I met my lovely wife, Micah, at OSU and we married in 2003. After attempting a couple of different careers, God pulled my heart back to my first degree, education. I started teaching social studies at the Collinsville Middle School in 2007. I eventually added the titles of Social Studies Department Head and Assistant Athletic Director. I also coached baseball for six years, football for 13 years and golf for six years. I was the interim principal at Herald Elementary for two months in 2019, and I consider that one of my favorite experiences in my education career.

“Micah is a kindergarten teacher in Collinsville. She and I are blessed with a son, Maverick, who is a seventh-grader and a daughter, Ivy, a fourth-grader, both in Collinsville. Maverick is our sports-loving kid, who plays football, basketball and baseball. Ivy loves all things theater, piano and singing, and is currently in horseback riding lessons.

“I am looking forward to a fantastic year at Caney Valley and am excited to get to know our students! My door is always open and I would love to meet you!”

Caney Valley School District has released its plan for the school year. Students will be starting classes on Aug. 12. They are offering different options for students. If you haven’t completed the online survey, please do so as soon as possible. All of the pertinent information has been posted to the district website as well the Caney Valley School District Facebook page. You may contact 918-536-2500 for additional information and to stay updated on any changes made by the state department of education.

The Ramona Chamber of Commerce banquet has been canceled for this year. With concern for the attendees, the Chamber members have decided to wait until 2021 to hold their annual banquet. The Chamber will be in touch with sponsors in the next few weeks. Please be patient as the Chamber navigates through this process.

The Fisk Leffler American Legion #334 is open for business! This awesome facility can hold up to 150 people, has a full kitchen and ample parking. To book your event, please contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919.