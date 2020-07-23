It has been 85 years since Will Rogers and Wiley Post died in an Alaska plane crash.

Rogers, one of aviation’s biggest boosters, and Post, who set flying records and invented the forerunner of the space suit, died Aug. 15, 1935 on takeoff from a remote lagoon near Barrow.

The memory of that day and their contributions are remembered each year during the Will Rogers & Wiley Post Fly-In. The 2020 fly-in will be the actual anniversary date, Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch, 9501 E. 380 Road, Oologah.

Pilots of small planes will land on the 2,000-foot grass strip of the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch near Oologah. A short distance away is the house and log-walled room where Rogers was born Nov. 4, 1879.

Gates will open at 7:30 a.m. and pilots start landing early. The public can get a close-up look at small aircraft of all kinds, vintage and late model, and visit with pilots. During the past 30-plus years, pilots have come from a four-state area and occasionally, like last year, one from as far as Tennessee. A Texan returns each year to fly with his Funk Aircraft owner friends from Coffeyville, Kansas.

Rogers and Post (pilot Tom Egbert, a Will Rogers Memorial Museum Roper-docent, and Lester Lurk, a St. Genevieve, Missouri, farmer, who resembles Rogers) make a surprise landing about 9 a.m. A special moment of remembrance will be observed at 10 a.m. to include pilots of small planes who have died in plane mishaps in the past year.

Residents are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and settle among the crowds in the visitor’s gallery as planes make their landings and fly-overs and pilots stop to visit and share their plane’s story. Or they can walk among the parked planes and get a closeup look at some of the prized aircraft.

Special activities will be available for children — a Cherokee storyteller, antique and classic cars, games for kids, food trucks and of course tours of the birthplace and Amish-built barn.

Admission is free (donations accepted) and ample parking is provided.