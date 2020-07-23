Throughout the growing season, a number of problems can occur in the landscape and garden. The Extension Offices throughout Oklahoma as well as your local garden professionals are a good source in helping diagnose the problem.

The Extension Educators and garden professionals are trained to look for and ask certain questions to help narrow in on the problem. Knowing some of the things they will be looking for will help you possibly diagnose the problem yourself or be better prepared with the information they will need to solve the problem. Here are some of those areas to consider.

• Keep an open mind. Do not jump to conclusions.

• Avoid assigning “Guilt by Association.” The insect, animal or disease observed may not be the actual cause of the problem or symptom.

• Take a thorough history: weather extremes, site alterations, fertilizer and pesticide use, cultural practices, etc. Once mature trees (especially pines and oaks) begin to decline, there is often no way to reverse the process.

• The symptom may indicate a problem in a different part of the plant. Example, brown leaves may be the result of a root problem or trunk or stem damage.

• Know what the healthy plant should look like.

• At least one half of all observed landscape problems are not caused by insects or diseases. Try to eliminate other causes first.

• A particular problem may be caused by several factors.

• There is a great variation in the expected life span of landscape plants. All plants go through periods of growth, maturity and decline. Plants grown in urban locations generally have shorter lives.

• Many pests and diseases are plant specific. Symptoms affecting more than one plant species may indicate cultural and environmental problems.

There are many other areas to consider and questions that may need to be asked. Be prepared to answer questions to the best of your ability. If you bring in a sample to the office it would help to have pictures of the whole plant on hand too if all possible.

— Katie Hughes is the Washington County OSU Extension Agriculture Educator.