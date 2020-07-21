Copan Schools are gearing up for the fall semester. Enrollment started last week.

The Facebook postings from Superintendent Chris Smith include a school supply list, the Return to Learn options and Academic Options. Notifications are posted regularly on the Copan Public School page.

The Town Trustees are scheduled to vote on the proposed budget for 2020-21 at a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 21. The item was originally set for approval on July 7, but was postponed for further consideration. Local residents are invited to all trustee meetings.

Hope Community Church is still serving the public with food sources on a weekly schedule. Perishables are received and distributed on a same day basis. Check Hope Community Church on Facebook for postings. Dairy products have proven to be a welcomed addition to staples.

The Food Pantry of the United Methodist Church was organized eight years ago by chairperson Anita Rahn. The program originally was scheduled on the third Wednesday of the month, in order to help families fill shortages at mid-month. In coordination with the Cherokee Nation and FFA adviser Monty Layton, the program has been serving families on a weekly basis for the past six weeks. The original schedule of once a month will resume in August.

The Dollar General Store south of town on Oklahoma 10 is closed this week. The store is being remodeled to accommodate fresh fruit and vegetables being added to the inventory. The reopening is set for Thursday, July 23. Residents and campers will enjoy the closeness of a more complete shopping experience.

For events, comments and corrections please call Jay Anne Custer at 918-532-5492 or email oklollipop@juno.com.