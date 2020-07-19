Vikki is a female black-and-white short-hair born May 1, 2019. She was rescued and home-raised after being born to a feral in the country.

Vikki is a very sweet cat who gets along well with other animals and loves to play. She also loves sitting beside someone to be petted. Call ARF for an appointment to meet Vikki and find a new real friend.

All Animal Rescue Foundation pets are spayed or neutered and have received all appropriate tests and vaccinations. For more information, visit www.arfok.org, the new facility at 399519 U.S. Highway 60 (one-half mile east of Bison Road) or contact the agency at 918-766-0991.