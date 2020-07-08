By Katie Hughes Washington County OSU Ag Educator

Wednesday

Jul 8, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Here are garden tips for July:


Vegetable garden


• Make fall vegetable garden plantings in late July.


Lawn


• Brown patch disease of cool-season grasses can be a problem.


• Meet water requirements of turfgrasses.


• Fertilization of warm-season grasses can continue if water is present for growth.


• Vegetative establishment of warm-season grasses should be completed by the end of July to ensure the least risk of winterkill.


• Mowing heights for cool-season turfgrasses should be at 3 inches during hot, dry summer months. Gradually raise mowing height of bermudagrass lawns from 1½ to 2 inches.


• Sharpen or replace mower blades as needed. Shredded leaf blades are an invitation to disease and allow more stress on the grass.


Fruits


• Continue insect combat and control in the orchard, garden, and landscape


• Check pesticide labels for “stop” spraying recommendations prior to harvest.


• Harvest fruit from the orchard early in the morning and refrigerate as soon as possible.


Flowers


• Divide and replant crowded Hybrid iris (Bearded Iris) after flowering until August.


General landscape


• Water plants deeply and early in the morning. Most plants need approximately 1 to 2½ inches of water per week.


• Providing birdbaths, shelter and food will help turn your landscape into a backyard wildlife habitat.


• Insect identification is important so you don’t get rid of the “good guys.”


• The hotter and drier it gets, the larger the spider mite populations.


• Expect some leaf fall, a normal reaction to drought. Water young plantings well.