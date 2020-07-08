Here are garden tips for July:

Vegetable garden

• Make fall vegetable garden plantings in late July.

Lawn

• Brown patch disease of cool-season grasses can be a problem.

• Meet water requirements of turfgrasses.

• Fertilization of warm-season grasses can continue if water is present for growth.

• Vegetative establishment of warm-season grasses should be completed by the end of July to ensure the least risk of winterkill.

• Mowing heights for cool-season turfgrasses should be at 3 inches during hot, dry summer months. Gradually raise mowing height of bermudagrass lawns from 1½ to 2 inches.

• Sharpen or replace mower blades as needed. Shredded leaf blades are an invitation to disease and allow more stress on the grass.

Fruits

• Continue insect combat and control in the orchard, garden, and landscape

• Check pesticide labels for “stop” spraying recommendations prior to harvest.

• Harvest fruit from the orchard early in the morning and refrigerate as soon as possible.

Flowers

• Divide and replant crowded Hybrid iris (Bearded Iris) after flowering until August.

General landscape

• Water plants deeply and early in the morning. Most plants need approximately 1 to 2½ inches of water per week.

• Providing birdbaths, shelter and food will help turn your landscape into a backyard wildlife habitat.

• Insect identification is important so you don’t get rid of the “good guys.”

• The hotter and drier it gets, the larger the spider mite populations.

• Expect some leaf fall, a normal reaction to drought. Water young plantings well.