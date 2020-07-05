This is the second installment of an interview with Nancy Williams, which Joe Todd conducted on Jan. 4, 2020, in Bartlesville. It has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

(The interview picks up with Williams talking about her training and work as a court reporter.)

Todd: After Boot Camp, where did you go?

Williams: I went to Great Lakes, Illinois.

T: What did you do at Great Lakes?

W: When I first went there, I did what most others did until they find a slot for you. It was called compartment cleaning. I never cleaned so many heads in my life. By then, they know where they want you to go. I worked for a short period of time in the ID section and we issued out ID cards, whether they were the green ones, red ones or gray ones. Somewhere along the line I got into legal. Not long after that I found the calling I wanted and became a court reporter. We started out being a voice writer.

T: Did you have to train to be a court reporter?

W: Yes.

T: What type of training did you have?

W: They have schools for that.

T: Was the school at Great Lakes?

W: No, it was back east.

T: How long were you at Great Lakes?

W: It was under two years. Jerry and I met there and we married, then he got transferred to the west coast at Long Beach to the Kearsarge, the aircraft carrier. I requested a transfer at no expense to the government, which made it easier for me to go and they had a billet open for a court reporter. I went to the base at Long Beach and the base was the size of a postage stamp. The main building housed so many commands.

T: What does a court reporter do?

W: When we got a case transferred to us, we would prepare the charges and we would start the process for a court martial. Our office did summaries, which didn’t require a court reporter. It was usually an officer and the individual only and it carried different types of penalties. We did a lot of Special Courts Martials. We did a ton of those. In court reporter talk, it was , “Six, six and a kick.”

T: What is six, six and a kick?

W: Six months in the brig, you go to a slick sleeve and within six months you are out. We did investigations leading to a general and those were interesting. I never told my parents what all that’s involved because we got to travel. At one time, the Navy thought, and I am sure they had reason to believe it was true, that there was a Filipino Mafia from the Mexican border up to Bremerton, Washington. It involved alcohol, drugs, prostitution and gambling. There were murders, whether they were military or civilian, it was crucial. We took a lot of those hearings. We traveled to a lot of places. I was in some of the grungiest bars you can imagine. I learned real quick to either take a towel or cushion to sit on because I didn’t feel clean.

T: This was during your investigating?

W: We were doing the court reporting and they had attorneys and witnesses would be called and I saw a lot of people I was definitely afraid of and prayed that no one remembered me.

T: What were you doing in these bars?

W: They wanted the atmosphere and they wanted the scene set up if there had been a murder. We were in bars and we were in brothels.

T: Did you go to school to be a court reporter?

W: Not before the Navy.

T: Where did you go to school in the Navy?

W: It is called Yeoman, A, B and C schools.

T: Where were they located?

W: They have some in San Diego and some back east. They were in different areas. I went back east and started out in Bainbridge and sometimes we were around New York. We used other military schools. I went to several and C School was in San Diego. I don’t even know if those schools exist anymore.

T: What did you do in the school?

W: They teach you; you have to be taught that when the paperwork comes in to the office for a court martial, you have to know how to do the paperwork. We had huge books we went by. We had a chain to make sure we had done it right, before it went out. We were taught how to send out letters to the officers that were to be placed on a board, an examining board for the court martial. You have particulars you have to do. A date is set that we did court martials. We would start early in the morning and go into the afternoon. We started out voice writing. You have this thing that goes over your face and you speak into it. I have a knack to listen and pick up on four or five conversations. I would have a term. If you were the defense, you were the “Def”. “Pros” is prosecution. Witness is “Wit”. You have verbal shorthand. They tell you a lot of it, but over the years you develop your own. You have to keep a record of your own shortcuts in case something happened to you and you couldn’t transcribe your work, someone else could pick it up. You have to know how to carry on and get all those conversations in. If someone was talking real loud and screaming, or someone in the audience was loud, you would raise your hand and say, “Quiet! I cannot hear.” Then you could hear a pin drop and you would resume. Then once the court martial is done, you take a break and the officers, I think we five on a special, would stay there and determine your outcome. When they were done, we would come back in and they would read their verdict and it was over with. If they were found guilty, we had to transcribe that, and it could be lengthy.

We had equipment that made a record and we had earphones. Where I worked was extremely quiet, because you cannot have a lot of background noise. You would type all that up, make copies and that was before we had a copy machine. We had carbons. Once that was done, we would put it in a file. They would go to the prosecution and read through and make sure it was correct and if they agreed with it, they signed off on it. If they thought there was a mistake, they would highlight it and flag it and it would come back and you would have to go back and find that in your voice writing and go over it and if that is what you had, they had to call them and they would come in and listen to it. Then I had to re-prepare that page they had marked on. They would sign off on it, then it would go to the defense and same procedure. They would sign off on it and the officer in charge of our department would sign off on it. Sometimes they would ask you questions and you had to have a ready wit about yourself so you could answer those people. I always walked the world of commanders and up and once in a while an admiral. You had to know how to handle yourself and be prepared. They wanted ready answers. These are seasoned attorneys and you learn real quick. It was very interesting.

T: Was everything recorded?

W: Sometimes. It was always offered and sometimes they would say, “No.” Some of these cases were just in and out. Unauthorized absence; you get so many of them. You get a captain’s mast and you get so many of them, they are tired of fooling with you, they kick you off your ship and come over to where we are then it is a whole different ball game. We got a lot of those. We had a ton of marijuana; LSD, that was a terrible drug. We had guys that would steal treasury checks. Back then you actually got a check twice a month. Some of these disbursing clerks would steal some. They would steal 30 or 40 and think nobody would notice. When we had the court martial, each treasury check was referred to that long number and we had to say that and later type that. You get real good at keying all that in.

T: What would a person do to have a summary court martial?

W: The charges were enough to be referred to a summary court martial, but there were extenuating circumstances. I saw one that was different. This young man had lost his parents in a terrible car wreck and he was trying to get home. The Red Cross was slow, or he thought they were slow and he took off on his own. Sometimes a summary could be a slap on the hand, then they would watch that person for so many months and if they did well, he would be returned to the fleet. That would be in their record but not to be used against them. I saw some that were told to straighten up or they would be back.

T: What would be a special court martial?

W: Repeated absences that were willful. I saw one where they had been convicted of a murder in civilian life and they got quite a sentence and they eventually sent them back to the Navy. When you are detained in the civilian world, whether it is prison or a jail, that is considered dead time and that goes against you. Back then fellows had a commitment to this country for so many years, and we had to refigure your time and that dead time is added on. They would be retried, and I have said that being in the military is like double penalty. Keep your nose clean is the name of the game. You can be sentenced in the civilian world and serve time and come back to the military and you get a double dose.

T: What would a general court martial be?

W: Oh my word, treason and things like that. When we did that one investigation, we did all of it and there were three court reporters and we did eight hours a day then transcribe. We crammed in a little time to eat, sleep and get a clean uniform then you would come back. After that was completed, it took about four months and that is all we did. We did not do our regular work. When it was done, it went to JAG and Long Beach did not have the convening authority for a general. You have to have admirals and San Diego did. It was sent down there and by then we didn’t know what had happened. They had their own court reporters. You don’t care because you have new ones coming. You remember some and a whole lot you didn’t.