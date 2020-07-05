Can I go full rant today? Just kidding — I’ll only go half rant. I don’t have the energy to go full rant these days.

Let’s talk about children and trauma. Children and special needs. Children and what success looks like for them.

When I was 3 years old, my doctor wanted to put me on tranquilizers to deal with anxiety. I was really attached to my mom and experienced great distress when separated from her. I remember when I went to kindergarten they switched us from the morning class to the afternoon half way through the year. That was horrible for me. I spent the morning with Mom and then when afternoon came, I didn’t want to leave her. One day I was running to the bus, stopped halfway down the driveway and burst into tears. My mom had been watching me from the window and immediately came to my rescue. She said, “Do you want to spend the afternoon with me?” “Yes,” I sobbed. “Great,” she said, “Let’s go to town and have fun!”

My mom was the perfect mom for me. She didn’t put me on medicine, though I wouldn’t have blamed her if she had. She adjusted routines, schedules, and made life for me as stable as she could. A lot of parents wouldn’t do that, but what I know is that those little adjustments helped me out, and gave her time to give me the tools I needed to become a fairly balanced adult. To be transparent, I did go home EVERY weekend during my freshman year of college, but my roommate came with me, and we had a grand time.

So what should we do when we have children who have experienced trauma and deal with anxiety? The answer isn’t that we don’t allow them the opportunity to navigate situations that are difficult. We do it though, in a way that ensures their emotional and physical safety is addressed. We don’t expect them to just “deal with it” or “get over it.” We look for ways to work with them to build resilience and coping mechanisms that build their confidence and sense of well-being. We take into account their age and developmental skill. And we remember that we may still at times fail. That’s probably the most difficult part. Some days no matter what you try it won’t work. It’s OK; tomorrow just pick up and try again.

I used to worry about not being like other people. I am overly passionate about issues at times and that makes me aggressive. I am a little tightly wound and sometimes can let it get the best of me. But then I remember that normal is just a setting on the dryer, and I let my dreams of perfection go. I’m sure my mom wondered at times as I was clinging to her side if would ever be able to handle life on my own, but here I am, doing it.

If you have a child with special needs in your life and give it everything you’ve got every day, thank you. I know it is tough, but hang in there. Your child is counting on you, and the world needs the gift that your child is. I pray that each day you will have the grace and strength needed to be the caregiver that they need you to be, and that each day you find something to celebrate.