Agape Mission has experienced some unexpected changes this year due to COVID-19.

Most importantly, the Empty Bowls Fundraiser, which supports the mission’s “Food 4 Kids Program” and its on-site meal program, has been cancelled.

“The safety protocols needed to meet the pandemic’s health standards have made it impossible to bring together food vendors, serve food and seat a crowd as large as we typically host at this annual event,” explained Sherri Smith, Agape Mission executive director.

The popular come-and-go event at Bartlesville Community Center normally takes place in August.

The good news is that this year’s presenting sponsors have all remained committed for 2020. They include: Arvest Bank, BancFirst, Union State Bank, Bartlesville Regional United Way, Career Employment Service, Susan Dick Financial Services LLC, Phillips 66, Conoco Phillips, First Investment Corporation, Sutterfield Financial, City Church of Bartlesville, Spirit Church, Diversified System Resources, Hilton Garden Inn, Leon and Brenda Williamson, Doug and Penny Quinn, Roger and Donna Skelly, Mark and Debbie Haskell, and Steve and Susie Clark.

The sponsors urge everyone in the community to help Agape Mission fund its programs because many people in Bartlesville would not have anything to eat each day if not for Agape Mission, located at 555 S.W. Cass St., behind the West Side Community Center.

Under normal circumstances, more than 60 percent of Bartlesville’s elementary and junior high students qualify for free or discounted school lunches, and now there is no school. What’s worse, Smith added, “Probably few people even think about what those same children are eating on weekends. For some kids, it’s little or nothing, and that’s where Agape Mission comes in with their Food 4 Kids Program.”

Agape Mission served 6,366 on-site meals to hungry children and adults during April, and in May fed 3,895 individuals. June numbers are not yet complete. The mission accomplished this feat six days a week with the aid of community donors, churches, civic groups and the Bartlesville Regional United Way.

The mission started a program to give out prepared boxed meals due to COVID-19, and probably will continue it through end of the year. It includes boxed meals handed out the door, five days a week for all ages from no-income to low-income families, plus meals prepared and delivered by authorized volunteers for elderly and shut-ins. Thus, the need to raise funds, especially without the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser.

Without the Empty Bowls Fundraiser, the mission will suffer a significant financial setback. To join the list of sponsors or to make a donation, call Agape Mission at 918- 336-5410 or mail a donation to P.O. Box 1085, Bartlesville 74005. Donors also can contribute online at www.AgapeMission.com.