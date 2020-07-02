The Washington County Master Gardeners will have a booth at the farmers market. The topic on July 11 and 18 will be the fall tomato sale. The topics for Aug 8 and 22 topics are to be announced. The Sept. 5 topic will be a pick-a-pot sale for succulents, and the Sept. 19 topic will be dishing dirt about soil sampling.

You may also contact the WCMG at washingtoncomg@okstate.edu for all your horticultural questions.

Pecan Topics July Zoom meeting: Leaf sampling, weevil monitoring and control, water requirements, crop updates, and Mesonet helpful links will be topics discussed during the Pecan Topics for July scheduled for 1 p.m. July 10. Email becky.carroll@okstate.edu for a link to register.

Katie Hughes is Agricultural Educator for the OSU-Washington County Extension.