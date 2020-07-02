Exciting things are happening in Dewey this Independence Day weekend.

To start us off, the Dewey Hotel Museum will reopen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. Joe Sears, who is the manager for the hotel/museum, says that masks will be worn and social distancing will be in practice. The hotel/museum will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

This year marks the 120th anniversary of the hotel/museum, which continues to be a historical focal point of downtown Dewey. Located across the street from the hotel/museum is the Tom Mix Museum, which showcases the legendary exploits and life of Tom Mix, who was a US. Marshall right here in Dewey, Oklahoma.

Dewey will begin its holiday celebration with the sixth annual Big Bang 5k/10k and the Patriot Auto Group 1-mile Fun Run on July 4. The expected attendance is 250 runners plus family members and supporters. Online entries will be accepted until 7:59 p.m. July 3. To enter, go to www.runsignup.com/BigBang. Contestants also may enter at the site on race day.

The starting and finishing line will be the intersection of Don Tyler Avenue and Delaware Street, and the race begins at 7:30 a.m. There will be giveaways from local businesses. For more information, contact Jimmy Epperson at jnepperson@deweyk12.org.

To kick off the Independence Day weekend, the Heritage Theatre–Gizzy’s will be hosting an outdoor film, “Independence Day” starring Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum; the film is rated PG-13. There will be concessions available to purchase through the theatre, with proceeds going to continue bringing high-quality entertainment to the Dewey area. The movie will begin at sundown; bring your own chairs and remember social distancing.

Rounding out the Independence Day weekend, the Dewey Civic Association will be hosting a fireworks display. The best viewing area will be at Don Tyler Park at sundown. Bring your chairs or blankets. Remember social distancing and to keep yourself and your family safe! Have a fun and safe weekend!