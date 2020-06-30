A public hearing on the Copan town budget for 2020-21 is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. July 7.

Copies of the proposed budget are available at Town Hall. A trustees meeting will follow the public hearing at 7 p.m., at which time the budget will be addressed.

Students planning to participate in school sports should pick up their forms for physicals at the school office. Physicals will be given in the school library at 1:30 p.m. July 9. Checks in the amount of $20 should be made out to Dr. Bush.

Copan community garage sales are scheduled for July 10-11. Individuals planning to hold sales are responsible for signs listing addresses and times. For more information, contact Town Hall.

The Osage Landfill has rescheduled the free dump days for Copan to July 10-11. Residents must present a verification of Copan utilities.

The Oklahoma 8-Man Football All-Star Game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. July 18 at the Miami Multi-Purpose Sports Complex at Red Robertson Field. Two Copan High School cheerleaders, Sydney Hawkins and Toni Stewart, qualified to be a part of the cheer squad and will perform during the game and at halftime.

Monty Layton, FFA adviser, has been transporting food from the Cherokee Nation to the school parking lot on Mondays. Families in need of food can take delivery from noon to 1 p.m. The Copan Methodist Church has a weekly distribution of groceries from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Drivers should enter the alley behind the church from the north and remain in the vehicle. Workers will load the boxes. Chairman Anita Rahn reported that 56 vehicles received food boxes serving 164 individuals.

Hope Community Church, located downtown, is distributing food weekly. Notices of time and availability are posted on Facebook.

Five new teachers have joined the district for the 2020-21 school year. Jerry Werts will be teaching math and coaching. Tami Rowland will teach history and serve as librarian. Jenna Barlow is a new pre-K teacher. Angela Anthony will cover the junior high and high school science classes. Mrs. Blayne Shuping has returned and will be teaching first grade.

— For events, comments and corrections, please contact Jay Anne Custer at oklollipop@juno.com or call 918-532-5492.