June is over and it is time for July 4th celebrations!

This year, events will kick off on Friday night with a cornhole tournament in Ochelata. Sign-up for the tournament open at 6 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m.

On July 4, sign-up for the softball tournament will open at 9 a.m. and the tournament begins at noon. Grab your kiddos and lawn chairs and plan to attend the Independence Day parade at 10 a.m. This is an awesome family-friendly event that lasts all day and supports the Caney Valley Athletic Association. For more information, go to the Caney Valley Athletic Association Facebook page or contact Margie at 918-214-2966.

Thank you Caney Valley Schools for making graduation happen for the 2020 seniors. High school graduation will begin at 10 a.m. July 18. A rehearsal is planned for 10 a.m. July 17 at the LD Williams sports complex. Come out and celebrate our graduates.

The Caney Valley communities came together again! On Monday, June 23, a semi-load of fresh vegetables, fruits and dairy products again were distributed throughout all four communities through a grant with the Go Fresh program. A thank you to Cyle Miller and the employees of the City of Ramona, the American Legion and members, Pack 25 Cub Scouts-Caney Valley, Cherokee Nation volunteers, Ramona law enforcement, Ochelata Baptist Church, Owens and Company Fire Department and all local volunteers who helped unload, load vehicles and deliver boxes all over the area.

The Ramona Chamber of Commerce is an amazing organization that serves the Caney Valley communities. It hosts several events and sponsorships throughout the year including the annual ice cream social in the fall, the children’s Christmas party in December, scholarships for seniors graduating each year, financial assistance for the Caney Valley Senior Citizen’s Center, help for families in need, sponsorship of the Mutual Gold Girls Club at CVMS and much more. The annual Celebration Banquet proceeds are used to financially support all the above events.

The chamber banquet has been rescheduled for Aug. 29 as a safety precaution due to the coronavirus. This year’s theme will be Italian, so come out and enjoy a delicious feast, speaker, awards and auction. This year’s speaker will be Maria Gus from the Bartlesville Convention and Visitors Bureau. If you have never heard her speak, she is amazing and hilarious! The chamber also needs items donated for the live and silent auctions. We do know that the Adcock ladies are making pies! If you would like to donate an auction item, please drop it off at American Bank with Ashley or contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919. Tickets are $15 and are available at American Bank or through Lester at the above number. You can also check out the Facebook page of the Ramona Chamber of Commerce for more information.

The Ramona Senior Citizens meet at the Senior Citizen on Main Street at 10 a.m. every Tuesday to play games and stay for lunch. The first and third Tuesdays of the month, the Washington County Nutrition Services brings lunch at noon and the cost is $2 per person. The other weeks of the month, attendees are to bring a dish for a potluck lunch.