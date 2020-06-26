Honestly, Bob Dylan has lost his touch in his newest album. His legacy is one of the most solid and intricate of any artist, and he continues to be a prolific figure, but his music has not hit the same chord that it used to.

In recent years, he has started to release many albums covering pop standards, including a lot of songs made popular by Frank Sinatra. Then, after eight years with no original music, Dylan released his 39th studio album, “Rough and Rowdy Ways.”

While many critics are singing this album’s praises, most of their praise seems unwarranted.

Looking back through Dylan’s catalogue, he has penned some of the best poems and lyrical masterpieces of all time. So when a Dylan album lacks in the lyrical department, it sticks out like a sore thumb. Now, he is known for deep metaphors that are not picked up until years later, but through a modern perspective, most of these tracks feel hollow.

There are exceptions, like the first track, “I Contain Multitudes,” which appears to be a reference to a Walt Whitman poem. The track details how complex the narrator’s personality and psyche are. There are contradictions and imperfections, but it all makes up the man that he is. Then songs like “Black Rider” come on, where the narrator criticizes someone for being concerned about the size of their genitals.

Now, outside of that one cringe-inducing lyric, most of the album would still be passable to great. Most artists could never imagine to reach the level of lyrical skill Dylan possesses, so to critique him on his less interesting lyrics seems unfair. That being said, Dylan has been able to back up his words with his jangling acoustic guitar (or really any form of folksy instrumentation). This album is just sleepy. Dylan’s voice sounds tired and worn, and the tracks are slow and plodding.

This is not necessarily bad, but when each song drags on far too long, it becomes truly tedious to get through a full listen of this album.

The track that got most people talking is the 17-minute “Murder Most Foul,” which tells about the death of President Kennedy and events that followed this pivotal moment in American history. Just like many of these songs, lyrically, it is somewhat intriguing, but to listen to this track is a chore.

All of these critiques come from a big fan of Dylan. This critic went into this album hopeful for good things, especially with the praise that others heaped on it. But it is deeply flawed. Outside of possibly “I Contain Multitudes” and “Murder Most Foul,” there are no tracks worth revisiting.

Not just because this is a weak Dylan album, but a weak album as a whole. Dylan’s voice is aged, and tracks like “False Prophet” and “Goodbye Jimmy Reed” (the only up-beat songs) do not connect because his voice cannot deliver the power needed for these blues-rock tracks.

Dylan is an amazing artist, and 39 albums into his career it seems hard to expect perfection from him. That being said, this album is very far from perfect.