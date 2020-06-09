The Copan graduation ceremony is scheduled for 8 p.m. June 12. The Sheets Field will be set up for distancing according to state guidelines. Watch for announcements on Facebook in case of inclement weather

Parents of children registered with the Cherokee Nation need to turn in their applications for school clothing vouchers before June 15. Applications are available on the website and can be mailed or turned in to the Food Distribution Center in Nowata.

The following is a continuation of the Achievement Awards Assembly presented virtually on Facebook.

Mr. Adcock: Geography — Samuel Thornton, sixth grade. Mr. Baker: U.S. history — Riley Waits, eighth grade. Mrs. Bryan: Sixth-grade math — Jesse Keaton, Weston O’Rourke, Zoey Secondine, Chloe Smith. Coach Loader: Art — sixth grade, Weston O’Rourke, Kaylee Grahan, Miah Call, Chloe Smith, Remington Barrett; seventh grade — Elizabeth Odum, Jasmine Orsburn, Killian Orsburn, Carson Woodworth. Mr. Adcock: Seventh-grade science — Killian Orsburn.

Mr. Rogers: Sixth-grade science — Zoey Secondine, Shooter Brewington; sixth-grade language arts — Shooter Brewington; seventh-grade geography — Franco Sharp, Elizabeth Odum; eighth-grade math – Kylee Cobb, Riley Waits, Justin Garrison.

Mrs. McNelley: Eighth-grade reading comprehension — Justin Garrison; editor’s choice — Addison Hunter, Riley Waits.

Mr. Loader: Art 1 — Abbey Davis, Felicite Duff, Gentrie O’Rourke; Art 2 — Toni Stewart; Art 3 — Abigail Secondine, Kolbey O’Rourke.

Mr. Baker: Geography — Aly Waltrip.

Mrs. Bryan: Math of finance — Kannon Foreman; algebra 1 — Brooklyn Riley, Devon Smith; Geometry — Abbey Davis, Gentrie O’Rourke; algebra 2 — Riley Armstead, Derek Askew, Wyatt Davis, Skyler Odum.

Mr. Lame: Oklahoma history — Andrew Faulkner, Devon Smith, Kennedy Watson. Government — Devon Smith, Kennedy Watson.

Mrs. Lame: Biology — Alaina Collins, Devon Smith; Chemistry — Sydney Hawkins, Ryan Thornock, Luis Zubiate; physics — Abbey Davis, Felicite Duff, Kannon Foreman, Gentry O’Rourke.

Mrs. McNelley: English, ninth grade, Literature Laureate — Devon Smith; Editor’s Choice — Faith Weatherspoon, Kennedy Watson; Special Mention — Faith Weatherspoon, second place Poetry Beta State; Devon Smith, third place, English Beta State. 10th grade, Literature Laureate — Nicole Duke, Brooklyn Nash. Literature Laureate and Editor’s Choice — Gentrie O’Rourke, Kannon Foreman, Skyler Odum.

11th grade, Literature Lauureate — Riley Armstead, Destiny Allen, Karabeth Hollingsworth; Special Mention — Beta State, creative writing and English, Kannon Foreman.

12th grade, Literature Laureate — Luis Zubiate; Editor’s Choice — Carli Barnett, Jaggert Duff, Kolbey O’Rourke.

Yearbook: MVP player — Destiny Allen, Carli Barnett.

Spotlight on Character — Destiny Allen, Alexis Evans.

Mr. Layton: FFA/ag — State FFA degree recipients, Alysson Waltrip, Jaggert Duff, Sydney Hawkins, Cooper Donaho; Career Passport — Andrea Blum, Alysson Waltrip, Jagger Fox, Sydney Hawkins; Chapter recognition — Gentrie O’Rourke, Nicole Duke, Caitlin Carlock; Greenhand — Jesse Thornton, Devon Smith, Kennedy Watson; Star Greenhand — Kennedy Watson (outstanding freshman).

Sales Division — Blue & Gold — first place, Andrea Blum; second place, Tatum Williams; third place, Sydney Hawkins. Red Cross blood drive recognition — Carli Barnett, Andrea Blum, Cooper Donaho, Jaggert Duff, Jagger Fox, Sarah Gilliland, Sydney Hawkins, Kolbey O’Rourke, Toni Stewart, Ryan Thornock, Aly Waltrip, Luis Zubiate.

