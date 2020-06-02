The Bartlesville Ladies Connection is inviting area women join it in person or on Zoom for a Patriotic Picnic in the Park from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11.

The event will be staged at the City Park, east of the YMCA and south of Kiddie Park. No membership or dues are needed, but registration is required.

The group is asking residents to help it recognize current military women, female veterans, Blue Star Moms and Gold Star Moms at the event by submitting their names and story to blcpatrioticpicnic.weebly.com/.

Speakers will include local Veterans Connection coordinator Sharon Reese, and Veronica Anatolie who was born in the Soviet Union before coming to America and the University of Oklahoma — she is now the wife of a U.S. Air Force pilot and mother of two.

Those attending in person can purchase a brown bag lunch for $8 including a sandwich, chips, cookie and water from Rolling Pin at Crossing 2nd — bring correct change or checks. Women also can bring their own lunch basket.

Women coming to the park are asked to bring their own lawn chair. Face masks are requested, and physical distancing will be enforced.

To RSVP, call Carol L. at 785-840-8128 or Carol S. at 918-333-5368, send an email to kpotter6@juno.com or text to 918-397-7388 prior to noon June 9. Those attending via Zoom will receive a secure Zoom link or conference call phone numbers.