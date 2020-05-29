In recent years, it seems that albums with huge run times have become more and more popular. Nearly every other week, it feels like there is a mainstream album that clocks in over an hour long, with 16-plus tracks.

The 1975, a pop-rock band from England, have flirted with these long album lengths in the past, specifically with their incredible 2016 album, which clocks in at 74 minutes. Now, with their fourth album, “Notes On A Conditional Form,” the band hits the 80-minute mark, with 22 tracks.

While their new album is only six minutes longer than that 2016 album, it seems that this is not new territory for the band, but something is different with the new release. This can be summed up in one word, and that is filler. When the band released their 2016 album, each song had a unique and interesting sonic palette. Each track was catchy, purposeful, and it helped create one of the best albums of the year. Four years later, and this ideology seems to be completely absent. Where does this album go so wrong?

For starters, there are so many moments in the album that feel unnecessary. Instrumental interludes riddle about a quarter of the track listing. While a couple of them are genuinely enjoyable, such as “The End (Music For Cars),” the sheer quantity of instrumental tracks are overwhelming. Not to mention, most of them are just boring tropical house beats. Take “Yeah I Know,” for example. While there are a few lyrics in the mess, most of the track is just dance beats with minor synth flourishes for an incredibly long four minutes. These tracks alone are already adding a ton of unnecessary filler, just to make the album longer. They add nothing to the album, and are not even interesting, in a technical sense.

Unfortunately, this is far from the only problem this album faces. The band has always taken criticism for being pretentious, and this album does them no favors. The band typically begins each album with a track titled “The 1975,” which serves as an overture for the album (this alone sounds pretentious, but has actually worked in the past). The version of “The 1975” track on this album is a five-minute monologue about the impending climate change disaster. Warning people and being concerned and active about this issue is necessary for the continued prosperity of the human race, but this five-minute diatribe feels condescending and preachy, at best. Add this incredibly annoying introduction to the album, with the aforementioned 20-plus minutes of unnecessary musical “exploration” that is found in the instrumental tracks, and the band comes across as incredibly pretentious and self-obsessed.

For a final negative point, there is also a lot of experimentation within this album. This is not inherently bad, and even in context to this album is not a detriment. That being said, it does create a total lack of cohesion. Each song feels separate from another. “People,” a complete punk-rock anthem is house in the same album as tracks like the indie-rock “Me And You Together Song” and the tropical house, “I Think There’s Something You Should Know.” There is no consistent sound that links the album together.

Now, to end the verbal abuse towards this album, there are some genuinely great moments. To say the album, as a whole, has good moments is hard to defend because of all of the previously mentioned comments, but there are numerous tracks within the 22 tracks that stand out. “Me And You Together Song” is one of the best tracks the band has ever put out. The track finds the narrator falling further in love with a childhood friend who does not seem to reciprocate. It is real, relatable and infectious. “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America” (and the winner for worst song title of all time goes to …) is another highlight, as it talks about Healy’s desire to be religious and his sexuality. Two complex and difficult topics that blend and create a beautifully heart-wrenching song.

There are genuinely great moments in this album, but they can easily get overlooked between a plethora of unnecessary and awful tracks. If this album was shortened even five tracks, a lot of these flaws would be much less domineering, but sitting through 22 tracks, just to find 10 or so great songs is tedious and exhausting. This album, more than any other that has released this year, is an album to revisit for certain songs, not for the entire album. From a band that has released such quality music throughout their career, this is incredibly disappointing.

Rating: 5.5/10