There is good news coming from the Copan school administration.

Congratulations go to Sharla Reynolds as “Teacher of the Year”.

And the high school graduating Class of 2020 will be recognized and receive their diplomas at 8 p.m. June 12 at Sheets Field. More information will be forthcoming on how the ceremony will be handled. Residents can get a preview of the seniors by driving past the intersection of Golden Avenue and Johnson Street, just west of U.S. 75.

Concerning outdoor activities, some events in north Washington County have been postponed. The annual Delaware Pow-Wow near Copan on the Falleaf Campgrounds has been canceled. It is not clear if the event will be rescheduled. The Community Garage Sales set for June 5-6 have been postponed. According to Tasha Hollopeter, the countywide restrictions have not been removed, therefore, there is not ample time to advertise and coordinate the sales.

But the campgrounds at Washington Cove on Copan Lake were set to open on Friday, May 15.

The Food Pantry at the United Methodist Church has been well-handled. Families who are being forced to stretch food budgets are welcome to come to the church at 120 N. Maple from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Recipients should come down the alley from the north and remain in their vehicles to receive groceries. There were 26 families with a total of 56 people served last week.

In the ongoing drama of present events, I am convinced that the American Spirit, no matter how challenged, will prevail. Once in a while, I am forced to dig through my archives. Will Rogers and Wiley Post were killed in a plane crash on Aug. 16, 1935. Will always had something to say about the current events of his day. It is true there is nothing new under the sun. The United Press on Aug. 24, 1935 published this column eight days after his death.

“Will Rogers might have been one of the greatest political figures in the world, had he chosen to subjugate his sense of humor and become a serious man of affairs. At various times he was suggested by thousands of people, who recognized his qualities beneath his jesting exterior for offices ranging from president of the United States down to city councilman. But these he always laughed off. Once when the demand that Will campaign for the United States Senate became insistent, he halted the campaign with a vigorous ‘no.’ “There’s already too many comedians in congress,” he explained. “Competition would be too keen for me.”

To report news items, corrections and complaints, contact Jay Anne Custer at oklollipop@juno.com or text/call 918-532-5492.