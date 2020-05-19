Washington County 4-H members recently took part in a virtual Job Readiness contest.

Job Readiness is a mock interview setting where 4-H members submit an online job application, resume and cover letter for a job suited for their age level. This year, a twist was added to the contest, and the members had to complete their interview in a web meeting room.

Courtney Gagan, 4-H parent and Madison Middle School teacher said “youth who participate in this contest learn that grammar and punctuation do matter!”

Each 4-H member is responsible for completing and submitting their job application, resume and cover letter by a deadline to be judged with their interview. Gagan said the mock interview helped her daughter, Samantha, learn how to present herself and her thoughts to adults.

4-H teaches life skills through project work, activities and contests. One of the life skills the youths are learning is how to communicate with their peers and adults.

“Knowing how to answer questions timely and clearly are skills that our 4-H members are learning through contests like this one,” said Jenifer Harbour, OSU Extension Educator for Washington County.

Senior 4-H member Kaylee Rolph said, “The job readiness contest has been beneficial in giving me experience with both in-person and virtual interviews.

“I have learned how to complete applications, write proper thank-you notes, and express myself in a professional manner. The job readiness competition adequately prepared me as a high school senior to succeed in both job and scholarship interviews,” she said.

Results from the virtual Job Readiness contest:

Intermediate Division (Grades 6 to 8), Champion Jancie Cantrell from Mutual 4-H and Reserve Champion Kira Hatlestad from Mutual 4-H.

Senior Division (Grades 9 to 12), Champion Kaylee Rolph from the Washington County Beef Club and Emma Lewis from Dewey 4-H.

The Washington County 4-H program is sponsored by the OSU Cooperative Extension. For more information about Washington County 4-H, contact Harbour 918-534-2216.