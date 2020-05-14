Washington County Farm Bureau is now offering free fruit, vegetable and flower seeds at the county office located at 1212 SE Frank Phillips Blvd. in Bartlesville.

The packets of garden seeds provide individuals and families an opportunity to experience agriculture firsthand. Contact the county office at 918-336-1355 to learn how to pick up the seeds.

The seeds were donated to the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture by the Kaleo Foundation, an Oklahoma City-based nonprofit that works to meet the critical needs of children, families and the elderly with food and educational assistance.

The Kaleo Foundation typically distributes the seeds to local students but was unable due to school closures during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Washington County Farm Bureau is one of 77 county Farm Bureaus that comprise the Oklahoma Farm Bureau. Farm Bureau is committed to supporting the agriculture community to improve the lives of Oklahomans through advocacy, education and member benefits. Learn more at www.okfarmbureau.org.