On Wednesday, May 6, the Fisk Leffler American Legion Post No. 334 and Auxiliary No. 334 joined together and fed more than 225 families who work in the medical, fire and law enforcement fields.

Legion member Pat Nixon thought up this wonderful act of service, and it all came together in a short time frame. Thank you to those who donated their time and money. Living in the Caney Valley communities is the best! If you are a veteran or female family member of a veteran and would like to join either organization, please feel free to reach out to their Facebook pages for more information. They do great work!

The Board of the Ramona Caney Valley Alumni Association has decided to cancel this year’s reunion, which was planned for June 13. Save your hugs and hold on to your memories to share at next year’s reunion, which will be held June 12, 2021. We will update the list of members we have lost on the web page at RamonaCaneyValleyAlumni.Org and post any news for the organization. Postcards will be sent to members informing them of the cancellation and asking that dues and scholarship funds be sent in to help with planning next year’s get-together. One scholarship will be presented this year in addition with a gift for the school to use as needed. The board made this decision because a reunion is not a good venue during a time of social distancing.

If you live in the Caney Valley Schools district and are a senior this year, the Ramona Chamber of Commerce has sent scholarship applications to Mrs. Marquette. All applications are due by 4 p.m. May 15. Please follow all directions on the application to be considered for a scholarship. Applications may be mailed or dropped off in a sealed manila envelope at American Bank of Oklahoma.

Businesses are starting to open up in the southern part of the county. Bluestem Mercantile re-opened on Saturday. Go to its Facebook page and check out all of the beautiful new items.

If you are looking for local beef/pork, Rainey’s Custom Butchering is the place to go! It is keeping its freezers stocked to serve you. We love Mike and Erin and all that they do for their community!

CVS campuses are continuing to provide food for children ages 1-18. This is a grab-and-go type service. You will get both breakfast and lunch at the same time. If your student requires another means of transportation, please contact Regina Shivel at 918-536-1017.

Saturday nights are now social distancing cruise nights in Ramona! People have been showing up and cruising Main Street and just seeing one another. This used to be a big thing back in “the day,” so it is pretty neat to see it happen again. Join the fun at 6 p.m. each Saturday, then stop by one of our local shops/restaurants and grab something to go and don’t cook.

The fish are biting! Calvert Automotive has all the bait you need to do some fishing. It has worms, whole shad and chicken livers. As Brian said, “Quarantine with your favorite fishing pole.”

Please check on your older neighbors and take care of them at this time. We have so many elderly (and I use that term endearingly) in our community who have taken care of us for years, it is now our turn.

Please continue to keep Tyler Grissom and the Grissom family in your prayers. I have been following the posts that are shared on Facebook and he is doing so well. Brad, Tyler’s father, is asking the prayer warriors to hang on that it is going to be a long ride for Tyler. There has been an account set up at American Bank of Oklahoma if anyone would like to donate to the family.

The Ramona Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its banquet for August 29. This year’s theme will be Italian, so come out and enjoy a delicious feast, speaker, awards and auction. This year’s speaker will be Maria Gus from the Bartlesville Convention and Visitors Bureau. If you have never heard her speak, she is amazing and hilarious! The chamber also needs items for the live and silent auctions. We do know that the Adcock ladies are making pies! If you would like to donate an auction item, please drop it off at American Bank with Ashley or contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919. Tickets are $15 and are available at American Bank or through Lester at the above number. You also can check out the Ramona Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page for more information.