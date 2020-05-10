Even though Mother’s Day is only one week away, there is still plenty of time to find the perfect gift. When picking out the perfect present, Maria Wilkinson, owner of Maria’s Garden, said one of the most important things to keep in mind are your mother’s interests. Try to find something you know she will enjoy.

Because everyone is spending more time around the house lately, a nice set of comfy pajamas or a soft, silky robe is a gift that everyone can enjoy. A new set of complimentary slippers would pair well with these gifts. They could also be paired with bathroom accessories such as scented soaps, bath salts and lotions so she can be feeling clean and refreshed when she slips into her sleepwear.

The gift of essential oils and a diffuser can help mom keep her entire house smelling good. Oils come in a wide range of scents from relaxing florals such as lavender to sweet citrus fruits, to a wide variety of mints. You can even get a diffuser for the air vents in her car, so she can take her favorite scent with her when she’s on the go.

Kitchen accessories are another excellent gift idea, especially now that everyone is spending more time cooking. Wilkinson suggests upgrading her cooking utensils with sleek European grade silicone. These spatulas, spoons, and whisks are more heat resistant and less likely to stain. Some fresh potted herbs for the garden or windowsill would be another great addition to any kitchen gift basket.

Speaking of gardening, outdoor accessories would make a great addition to any yard. Whimsical birdhouses or hummingbird feeders would be an excellent way to attract beautiful wildlife right to mom’s porch or patio. Decorative flowerpots or hanging baskets can be another way to add color and visual interest to outdoor areas. Even rain gauges now come in a variety of interesting designs to help add additional flair.

For moms who truly have a green thumb and enjoy spending their time making things grow, new garden accessories would be another great gift idea. New hand tools can make planting flowers and produce an easier process. New gardening shoes, a hat, and gloves are another great idea to make mom’s time outside more pleasant.

These are just a few ideas to help make the perfect Mother’s Day shopping list. And this year while you are doing your shopping, why not help out the entire community by shopping local. Many small businesses have once again opened their doors and can cater to moms with a wide range of interests. Help make Mother’s Day extra special by knowing you’ve helped a local business keep their doors open.