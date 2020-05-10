While everyone has been sheltering at home, for some people stress and loneliness can set in. Anxiety and even depression may have become a part of your everyday.

Adopting a pet can bring joy and a sense of purpose, whether you live alone or with your family. A dog can bring happiness by greeting you when you walk into a room. A dog can help remind you to go outside for walks or spend time out in the yard. The daily routine of feeding and taking care of a dog can provide some structure and normalcy to your days, not to mention the love a dog will bring to your daily life.

A cat may provide comfort while purring softly on your lap, or entertainment while playing with a silly toy. Cats can be quiet companions and are often perfect for those who may not have a yard.

A new pet can provide comfort during times of uncertainty in the world, and the wonderful part is that the companionship you gain from a pet is also with you during times of happiness and celebration. The Washington County SPCA has dogs and cats looking for their forever homes. They are ready to provide you with companionship now and into the future.

If you would like to experience the, joy and love of a pet, now might be the perfect time to train your new pet and help it become accustomed to your home. Adoption fees are currently reduced to $25 for dogs and $15 for cats.

Please look on our website to see photos and information about available dogs and cats. Visit our homepage at www.wcspca.org and click on Adoptions, then Adoptable Dogs or Adoptable Cats. We keep these pages up to date with animals available for adoption or fostering. If you see an animal that you would like to meet in person, please call us to schedule an appointment, 918-336-1577.

If now is not the right time for you to adopt a pet, please consider making a monetary donation, every gift to WCSPCA goes directly to help homeless and abandoned animals at our shelter. Donations may be made on our website: https://www.wcspca.org/donate

Helping animals has never been so important. Together we DO make a difference!

Tonya Pete is executive director of the Washington County SPCA.