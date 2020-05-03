Sunday

May 3, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Tri County Tech has announced the induction of 86 students into the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS).


“The students involved in the National Technical Honor Society at Tri County Tech embody the attributes and talent, which are in demand by business and industry today. By meeting high standards for attendance, grades, and community service TCT’s NTHS members are well-prepared for continuing their education or obtaining employment related to their training,” said Deputy Superintendent and Chief Quality Officer Tammie Strobel.


The 86 students represent an extensive number of technical programs taught at Tri County Tech.


Automotive Service Technology


Jesse James


Computer Repair & Network


Nikyla Marcum


Madelyn Sandlin


Madison Taylor


Zygia Tumlinson


Tommie Yordy


Early Care & Education


Heaven Arbogast


Breanna Boyd


Shaelea Finney


Allison Hollis


Alyssa Kitterman


Harley Towell


Education Accelerated by Service & Technology


Doyle Berry


Wyatt Severson


Graphic Communications


Victoria Leal


Evelyn Ortiz


Samuel Sauer


Medicine & Biosciences


Claire Chipinda


Camden Cotner


Kara Beth Hollingsworth


Blerton Morina


Moshonie Rice


Logan Weber


Hayley Weikle


Lauren Wilson


Mattie Wright


Practical Nursing


Melissa Chuleewah


Amy Cochrane


Abigail Estes


Heidi Griffith


Ashley Henderson


Skyler Jones


Kelly Kelley


Deborah Nicole McKinney


Jennifer Nelson


Allison Richardson


Kelsey Pitts


Kaylin Thornton


Pre-Engineering


Henry Auer


Brett Cunningham


Michael Eckert


Gabriel Ecklund


Erika Gruber


Jace Hollingshed


Adahm Jennings


Ezekiel Johannsen


Parker Mindt


Tina Owens


Kaylee Rolph


Mason Seigel


Tryston Stevens


Shelby Elise Ward


Charles Preston Willis


Elizabeth Woolman


Logan Yardley


Pre-Nursing


Samantha Beard


Elena Fries


Joanna Guevara


Paige Kitterman


Jayden Lavasseur


Sarah McNeil


Ashlyn Messenger


Hope Nichols


Jerraca Stansberry


Precision Machining Operations


Nathaniel Veld


Teacher Prep


Dorothy Ellen Stark


Superintendent CEO Lindel Fields said the society’s newest members represent the best of the best at TCT.


“While their learning environment may have changed, they stayed committed, ‘showed up’ every day, earned their grades, and volunteered in the community. These are our future leaders,” Fields said.