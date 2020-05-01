Steph Simon is a hip-hop artist who works out of Tulsa. It is easy to see Simon as one of the most relevant and important artists in this scene, especially when he uses his Tulsa roots as a primary part of his identity.

I was able to get in contact with him for a few quick questions about his past and upcoming projects. He, and many others, are doing great things for Tulsa, and upon talking with him, he seems to be a genuine guy.

This was conducted through email, so some short hand may have occurred in the responses.

What was the moment that you decided you were going to pursue music?

The moment I knew I was going to pursue a career in music? Hmm, I always wanted to be a sports agent or artist manager, but I hit a point in time about 23 years (32 now) where all I had was me and my thoughts. I’ve always loved hip-hop and I loved writing, so I just told myself I’m just going to go for it.

You hold onto the Tulsa roots heavily. Why is Tulsa so important to you?

My favorite rappers and in my opinion the best rappers with the most longevity are very rooted into their cities. For example: Jay-Z, Biggie Smalls, E-40, Outkast, Nas, Kanye West, Lupe Fiasco, Big Krit, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, etc. I love where I come from, so I want to make sure you hear that when you listen to me. Tulsa played a big part in the artist I am today.

Speaking of Tulsa, I caught onto you from your album, “Born On Black Wall Street.” Can you tell me about the concept behind this album?

So, the concept behind BOBWS is pretty much me growing up in north Tulsa and the Greenwood District without having the knowledge on the history. Then learning the history about it midway through the album and how hard it is to trust the process of entrepreneurship and going through those growing pains. Then finally figuring out how to be successful believing in yourself and sharing your methods.

Were you able to catch the movie, “Black Wall Street Burning?”

I went to the premiere, but I didn’t get a chance to catch all off it, but shout-out to my classmate Robyn Carter. She played a lead role in that movie. We both went to Carver Middle School on Greenwood.

OK, tell me about that show that you played at the Skyline Mansion (former mansion of W. Tate Brady). I feel this was a defining moment in Tulsa history.

The mansion has a beautiful skyline view on the balcony and front porch. It has a beautiful stage that was built by me, Felix Jones Jr. and Sr. The concert that we put together Feb. 28: It felt like a defining moment for sure. The whole night was lovely, so many people showed up. I can’t wait to do more events in that space.

How did the show at the Skyline Mansion get set up? How was this an idea that came together?

“Jay-Z Unplugged” is one of my favorite concerts of all time, and I wanted to do something similar to that as well as celebrate the name change of the mansion. Felix was down, so we reached out to Damion Shade and the Boom Bap chorus and the Skool band everybody was down and we made history.

And what about “Fire in Little Africa”? What is it and how did it come about?

F.I.L.A. came about when a good friend of mine, Dr. Stevie Johnson, came to me with an idea for an album to create for Black Wall Street, similar to “Revenge of the Dreamers 3.” We gathered like 50 of the best artists in the town (Tulsa) and OKC that we could find and made it happen. Look out for that next year and check out fireinlittleafrica.com; we need everybody’s support for this one. With the entire state, we can really take it there with this project.

Last question that has anything to do with Tulsa, and we will move on. If someone was coming to Tulsa for the weekend, what are some things that you would recommend they check out?

If somebody was coming to Tulsa for the weekend, hopefully it’s Memorial Day weekend, during World Culture Music Festival (Writer’s note: This is a hip-hop music festival put on every year in Tulsa). Unfortunately, it’s postponed due to COVID-19, but that’s when you can see the best of the city in one weekend as far as hip-hop culture goes. Other than that, I would tell somebody to drive through the north and get some real home cooking and catch a local artist show at night!

I want to try and get to know you more. Who influences you (music or not)?

I’m influenced by my friends I grew up with. I still keep up with a lot of them on social media. When they do great things in the world, it just makes me push harder to do things like that myself. I enjoy seeing my homies become doctors, lawyers, homeowners, parents, professional athletes, coaches, business owners, etc. That’s where my influence comes from. That’s where my motivation comes from. It’s like peer pressure, but it’s like peer progression.

Have you been watching any good TV shows/movies recently? What about a new artist you just discovered?

I’ve been watching Marvel movies in order right now. I’m on the first Avengers, and I like that show, “Dave”, on Hulu. … I don’t really watch much TV, though. As far as a new artist that I discovered, they not new but I’ve gotten into EarthGang. I like those dudes.

If someone was reading this and wanted to check your music out, where should they start?

I always tell them to go to stephxsimon.com. From there, you can find me on whatever social media you like … but its pretty much @stephxsimon on everything.