Caney Valley schools at-home learning began last week. I just want to give the CVS staff a huge shout out for doing an amazing job. When we pulled up at Ramona, my daughter, Samantha was so excited to see Mr. Scheihing, the middle school principal. We were literally at the school less than two minutes and never had to leave our vehicle. I would say she had been craving some structure because she went straight home and started organizing her papers. Thank you again staff for caring about our students!

Though CVS campuses are closed, they are still providing food service for all students. Both the Ochelata and Ramona campuses have the following schedules: They are open from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. This is a grab-and-go type service. Students get both breakfast and lunch at the same time. If your student requires another means of transportation, please contact Regina Shivel at 918-536-1017.

Saturday nights are now social distancing cruise nights in Ramona! People have been showing up and cruising Main Street and just seeing one another. This used to be a big thing back in “the day,” so it is pretty neat to see it happen again. Join the fun at 6 p.m. each Saturday, then stop by one of our local shops/restaurants and grab something to go and don’t cook.

The fish are biting! Well, maybe after this week because it is going to be really cold this week. Calvert Automotive has all the bait you need to do some fishing. They have worms, whole shad and chicken livers. As Brian said, “Quarantine with your favorite fishing pole.”

Please check on your older neighbors and take care of them at this time. We have so many elderly (and I use that term endearingly) in our community who have taken care of us for years; it is now our turn.

Both Forever 8 and Simple Simon’s are still providing food service for the community, you just have to eat it take-out style! Make sure if you get cabin fever you stop by one of the restaurants or go by the Ramona Mini Mart. The Bluestem Mercantile has an amazing website where you can still shop from home, so check that out as well for all of the coolest stuff around. Oklahoma Heritage Farm has made a post about all of its gardening items, so make sure you give it a call. The Facebook pages for all of the above have more information.

Please continue to keep Tyler Grissom and the Grissom family in your prayers. I have been following the posts that are shared on Facebook and he is doing so well. Brad, Tyler’s father, is asking the prayer warriors to hang on, that it is going to be a long ride for Tyler. There has been an account set up at American Bank of Oklahoma if anyone would like to donate to the family.

The Ramona Chamber of Commerce is an amazing organization that serves the Caney Valley Communities. It hosts several events and sponsorships throughout the year including the annual ice cream social in the fall, the children’s Christmas party in December, scholarships for seniors graduating each year, financial assistance to Caney Valley Senior Citizen’s Center, help to families in need, sponsorship of the Mutual Gold Girls Club at CVMS and much more. The annual Celebration Banquet proceeds are used to financially support all the above events.

The Chamber banquet has been put on hold as a safety precaution due to the coronavirus. This year’s theme will be Italian! So come out and enjoy a delicious feast, speaker, awards and auction when the date is set. This year’s speaker will be Maria Gus from the Bartlesville Convention and Visitors Bureau. If you have never heard her speak, she is amazing and hilarious! The Chamber also needs items donated for the live and silent auctions. We do know that the Adcock ladies are making pies!! If you would like to donate an auction item, please drop it off at American Bank with Ashley or contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919. Tickets are $15 and are available at American Bank or through Lester Gagan at the above number. You can also check out the Facebook page Ramona Chamber of Commerce for more information!

The Ramona Senior Center is an excellent place to hold your next family reunion, shower, meeting or event. It rents for $35 a day and contains a full kitchen, restroom and seating for right at 65 people. It is the perfect location to have your event as it is located right next to the park and there is also covered outdoor tables/seating and room to grill! Please contact Betty Nichols 918-440-9115 for more information. What a great thing for our community. If you want to have an event, make your reservation soon!

The Fisk-Leffler American Legion Post will not be renting out the post until after April 30. This gorgeous remodeled early 1900s building can seat up to 150 people. It has a fully-equipped kitchen, spacious bathrooms that are large enough for wedding parties, and new roundtable seating that is available. If you are interested in renting the facility, contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919 or email Lester.Gagan@yahoo.com. It can be rented on a daily basis for $100 or $50 on a half-day basis. Also, make sure to “like” the American Legion Fisk-Leffler Post #334 on Facebook.