Welcome back.

The year was 1997, and as the largest celebration in Bartlesville’s history was winding down there was one more big party still to be held. Little did Centennial chairmen Bill Creel and Tom Sears know that this last event would be the beginning of a not-for-profit fundraiser that would raise hundreds of thousands of much-needed funds for a local organization. But first, two men I knew well and a brief mention about missing a dinner I know would have been sold out.

The men’s names will be spoken for years into the future, but friends they should never be forgotten. As young professionals in the late 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s, they did more than their share to help not only Bartlesville but also surrounding communities. Both had been outstanding athletes in college, and sports would continue to play a big role throughout their lives.

Over the years, injuries slowed them down but did not stop them from participating in noon-hour basketball and racquetball at the old YMCA, which used to sit across from the courthouse. A dentist who had played football at the University of Oklahoma and a building contractor who could have been a professional basketball player but chose instead to play professional baseball for the Kansas City Royals’ organization — what a great pair of Bartlesville boys.

The dinner I mentioned is the Bartlesville Community Foundation’s annual Legacy Hall of Fame Gala, which began in 2008. I’m sure you longtime residents and history buffs are familiar with the families that have already been inducted into the Hall of Fame, which include the Silas, Price, Adams and Kane families just to name a few. This year the Vaclaw and Dunlap family names will be added as thanks for their many contributions to this area.

Mike Vaclaw the dentist and Ken Dunlap the builder — our part of the world would not be the same without them, and I’m sure their many friends will enjoy the opportunity to honor these two families, as will I.

I also have just learned that The Good, The Bad & The Barbeque event that was to be held at the Hughes Ranch has been postponed until next year. The appearance of Express Employment Professionals’ big Clydesdale horses has been rescheduled too, and when I have the new date, I’ll pass it along.

There is a connection between this big party that Elder Care has been putting on for the past 21 years and the Centennial’s last huge gathering, but that story needs more space so it will have to wait until the next issue of the original Bartlesville Magazine. Look for it.

Just to keep your interest, here are a few of the organizations that benefited from that last Centennial party: Indian Summer Festival, the YMCA, Youth & Family Services, Woolaroc and the Bartlesville History Museum. Yes, this story is one you won’t want to miss.

Till next time, I’ll see ya down the road. …

P.S. Here’s an update on the cattle rustling story from last week. The cops have a lead, but so far that $11,000 reward is still up for grabs.