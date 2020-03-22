“Reading is like travel, allowing you to exit your own life for a bit, and to come back with a renewed, even inspired, perspective.” — Laurie A. Helgoe

Busy. I was so busy, feeling overbooked and overworked. I allowed myself brief moments of contemplating the impossible dream — just one day without a long to-do list and a string of appointments.

Yes, it’s true about being careful what you wish for. Now here I am at home — my wish granted. This is not exactly what I had in mind.

Many of us are hunkering down to keep ourselves and loved ones safe. With all the anxiety and discomfort, there is a silver lining: We now have time to slow down and re-evaluate, focus on our loved ones, keep in touch via email or snail mail with friends, drag out those trusty old board games, binge-watch our favorite movies .. and to re-discover the great pleasure of reading.

I agree with J.K. Rowling when she said, “If you don’t like to read, you haven’t found the right book.” I believe that book is just waiting to be discovered.

What’s your pleasure? How about escape, adventure, suspense, inspiration?

If you’re ready to take a chance and dive into a good book, I can offer a few suggestions.

For starters:

Armchair travel and adventure

“Without Reservations: The Travels of an Independent Woman” by Alice Steinbach

“An Embarrassment of Mangoes: A Caribbean Interlude” by Ann Vanderhoof

“Into Thin Air: A Personal Account of the Mt. Everest Disaster” by Jon Krakauer

Inspiration

“Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear” by Elizabeth Gilbert

“Birds Art Life: A Year of Observation” by Kyo Maclear

“The Deal of a Lifetime” by Fredrik Backman

“Gilead: A Novel” by Marilynne Robinson

“Women Rowing North: Navigating Life’s Currents and Flourishing as We Age” by Mary Pipher

Novel entertainment

“The Twelve Lives of Samuel Hawley” by Hannah Tinti

“Elevation” by Steven King

“Moon Tiger “by Penelope Lively

“Exit West” by Moshin Hamid

“The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates

There’s a world of books just waiting for you.

Book reviewer Connie Lavoie owns The Book Loft, located inside The Vintage Loft at 410 E. Don Tyler in Dewey.