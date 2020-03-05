Oklahoma Connections Academy, a tuition-free, statewide, online public school is holding open enrollment for the 2020-21 school year.

The school, which has an office in Bartlesville, served approximately 660 students across the state in grades K-12 during the 2019-20 school year. It offers a flexible online learning option to accommodate the needs of students and allows families the ability to personalize and monitor their student’s education, organizers said.

“This will be our 10th year providing an exceptional virtual education experience for students,” said Melissa Gregory, principal at Oklahoma Connections Academy. “We look forward to empowering our students to succeed personally and academically through one-on-one support, unique elective options and a flexible approach to learning.”

The academy serves a diverse group of students, including competitive athletes with strict training schedules, those who need an alternative to homeschooling or the traditional classroom, students looking to expand course offerings with a more challenging workload, and those seeking a safe and bully-free learning environment, among others, organizers said.

State-certified teachers work closely with students to develop individualized learning plans that nurture strengths and provide additional support in areas that need improvement. Families that do not already own a personal computer that can be dedicated to schoolwork may have one provided to them through the school.

Students have frequent opportunities to socialize with classmates and interact with teachers in the virtual classroom, at in-person school events, through online clubs and activities and online classroom sessions. Oklahoma Connections Academy extracurricular clubs range from art and science and career prep as well as National Honor Society and student council. The school also hosts field trips and in-person ceremonies, including volunteer service opportunities, junior/senior prom and a graduation ceremony, to help build community among students.

“I have three daughters in high school at Oklahoma Connections Academy and we love it!” said Seminole-based mother Cindy Williamson. “All of my daughters feel safe and challenged. The teachers are amazing, and the curriculum has a wide variety of classes to choose from. I would and do recommend Oklahoma Connections Academy to everyone.”

Interested families can learn more about the online school and explore the academy program through a variety of in-person and online information sessions in the coming months. These events provide families the opportunity to meet with teachers and ask questions to determine if virtual school is a good fit for their student.

To learn more about Oklahoma Connections Academy and begin the enrollment process, visit the school’s website, connectionsacademy.com/oklahoma-virtual-school.