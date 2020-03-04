A Broomsedge Bluestem management meeting will be held March 10 starting with dinner at 6 p.m. at the Nowata County Fair Building.

The speaker will be Brian Pugh, OCES NE Area Agronomy Specialist. USDA-NRCS-Farm Bill Programs also will be discussed.

Seating will be limited, so RSVP by Tuesday, March 3, to the USDA-NRCS Nowata County Conservation District at 918-273-0333.

Annie’s Project graduates: Congratulations to the five women who graduated from the Annie’s Project in Washington County: Shannon Adcock, Norita Martin, Robin Richards, Beth Rogers and Ashley Woolfolk. Annie’s Project is a six-week, discussion-based workshop that brings farm and ranch women together to learn from experts in production, financial management, human resources, marketing and the legal field.

Thank you to all the speakers that presented during this workshop, and to the following sponsors for dinner each week, Oklahoma Pork Council, Washington County Farm Bureau, Regent Bank, and Insure My Forage.