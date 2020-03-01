Throughout his high school career, Stone Yang has pursued his passion of serving by taking on several leadership roles, and he has accumulated more than 100 hours of community service.

As student body president, he makes sure everyone’s voice gets heard, according to Bartlesville High School officials.

For his involvement in school and the community, plus his strong academic record, Yang has been selected as the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, Patriot Auto Group, and Truity Credit Union February Student of the Month.

Each month, 12 participating schools in northeastern Oklahoma submit seniors who have an excellent grade point average, display community leadership qualities, active volunteerism and high moral integrity. A panel of judges reviews the submissions and selects two students of the month.

“It’s a great honor and I’m extremely thankful. I’m really happy to be selected,” Yang said.

He plans to major in engineering and ultimately go down a career path where he is able “to serve and benefit society.”

“As of now, I’m still undecided on where I want to go. I’m still waiting to hear back from a couple of colleges,” Yang said.

He became especially interested in engineering after competing in the district science fair as a freshmen and created a device that generates electricity with body movements.

“Just after that experience, I really decided that this was something I wanted to pursue,” Yang said.

In his junior year, Yang developed an app designed to help people experiencing mental health issues such as anxiety to calm themselves via music or videos. What began as a not-required science fair project and learning experience in app programming eventually became an avenue to help others.

During a meeting of the Oklahoma State Superintendent’s Student Council, students were asked to identify the biggest problem facing public school students in Oklahoma. Although the consensus among students was related to education funding, Yang also spoke about mental health issues that students deal with daily. As he spoke, students began to connect to the question on a more personal level.

“That’s really what started me with focusing on helping others and their mental health. We discussed mental health and how this Individual Career Academic Planning program is helping students with their mental health because the students are having a set plan and a foundation for security and helps eliminate some instability in their lives,” Yang said.

He also is a strong advocate for education and is passionate about spreading its importance. He recently gave a TEDxYouth talk in Oklahoma City on the importance of education.

“Education is something that’s really helped me and find my way in life essentially,” Yang said. “It’s definitely a big part of my life.”

Indeed, he said he enjoys all of his subjects, from advanced placement calculus and literature, playing cello in orchestra to being editor of the high school yearbook.

“I love math in general. I’m taking advanced placement psychology, and it’s really fascinating to learn about the mind. I love orchestra. It’s been the relaxing point in my life, and just making music every day is wonderful. I’m the editor for the yearbook and that’s my creative outlet,” Yang said.