Fran Stallings of Bartlesville will be a featured speaker at the 35th Tejas Storytelling Festival March 12-15 in Denton, Texas.

The event will include 35 Tejas Tellers presenting 3 1/2 days of stories that will feed audience members’ minds, hearts and souls, organizers said. Those in attendance will be treated to storytelling concerts, workshops, music, a liars contest and story swaps.

Stallings’ favorite word is imagination. She performs and teaches across the United States and overseas. She produces CDs of stories and songs and has published award-winning books of stories. She has received two NSN ORACLE awards and serves on NSN’s board representing South Central states.

Go to www.franstallings.com to learn more about her. For more information on the festival, go totejasstorytelling.com.