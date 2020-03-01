Elise Cone is involved in athletics, the arts, volunteering, and still maintains a 4.0 grade point average.

It is no surprise that Bartlesville High School officials describe her as a well-rounded student.

For her involvement in and out of the classroom, Cone has been selected as the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, Patriot Auto Group, and Truity Credit Union February Student of the Month.

Each month, 12 participating schools in northeastern Oklahoma submit seniors who have an excellent grade point average, display community leadership qualities, active volunteerism and high moral integrity. A panel of judges reviews the submissions and selects two students of the month.

“I’m very blessed and honored. I’m just thankful that my hard work has been noticed. There are so many great students who are involved and intelligent, and I’m just very grateful and thankful,” said Cone, a BHS senior.

She has plans to attend a small Christian college to play basketball and major in physical therapy.

“I’ve narrowed it down to John Brown University, Tabor College or Harding. All of them are small and Christ-centered universities and have strong academics and a good culture,” she said.

She became interested in physical therapy following a basketball injury.

“I was interested in sports medicine and then I tore my ACL, so I had to go through physical therapy for six months, and that really gave me an insight into physical therapy and I really love it,” she said.

She is now an intern with Peak Physical Therapy and also stays active on the track and golf teams. She is involved with the arts through orchestra, theater and musicals and is always willing to offer support to teammates and peers, according to Leslie Sexson, college and career counselor at Bartlesville High School.

“Elise leads by example. She is the first one to carry a box, sweep a floor, ask to help someone. She practices servant leadership, and prefers that to standing in front and directing others. As a team captain, she stays until the last person has left, makes sure things are cleaned up, and makes sure people have rides home,” Sexson said.

She added that Cone shows compassion to those who are less noticed.

“At last year’s basketball camp, Elise made a point of focusing on one shy girl who was not extremely skilled. She cried every day when her parents left her,” Sexson said. “Elise paid attention to her and helped her feel valued and successful. … Elise receives her greatest rewards by working hard and committing to the good of others.”

Volunteerism is second nature to Cone, too. She is involved in Run the Ville, Dodgeball Lighthouse, Salvation Army, YMCA, Home of Hope, Heart of a Child, Jane Phillips Elementary, Grace Community Church, SPCA, Agape, Concern, Bruin Basketball camps, mission trips to underserved areas in other cities, Backpacks for Bruins and more.

“Elise is dedicated to her studies, activities, and friends without drama or personal gain. Elise is humble. She prefers to work behind the scenes and help without recognition,” Sexson said.