The Kade Minor Memorial Livestock Show was held last weekend at the Caney Valley Ag Barn.

An amazing group of youth showed up to support and compete in this heartfelt event. This is what the Caney Valley communities are about. We are pretty proud of this group of kids who just keep doing the good work!

The Washington County Junior Livestock Show is this week! It will be held Feb. 26-28 at the Washington County Fair Grounds in Dewey. The dinner and premium sale will be held Feb. 29. All livestock are to be in place by 7 p.m. Wednesday. The animals will show on Thursday and Friday, and the premium sale is 7 p.m. Saturday. Come out and support the 4H and FFA kids who work so hard on their projects all year. Go check out their Facebook page or call Jenifer Harbour at 918-534-2216 for more information.

Softball and baseball season are just around the corner! Tristent Gagan, a Caney Valley graduate and amazing baseball player, offers lessons for players not only at CV schools but anywhere in the county. For more information email him at tristengagan@yahoo.com and schedule your lesson.

The Ramona Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Celebration Banquet at 6 p.m. March 27 at Happy Hill Church. This year’s theme will be Italian, so come out and enjoy a delicious feast and auction. This year’s speaker is Maria Gus from the Bartlesville Convention and Visitors Bureau. If you have never heard her speak, she is amazing and hilarious. Tickets are $15 will be available at American Bank or through Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919 by Feb. 25. You can also check out the Facebook page Ramona Chamber of Commerce.

The Ochelata city-wide garage sale will be held on April 18. For more information contact Pat Butler at 918-535-2280.

The Ramona Senior Center is an excellent place to hold your next family reunion, shower, meeting or event. It rents for $25 a day and contains a full kitchen, restroom and seating for 65 people. It is the perfect location to have your event as it is located right next to the park, and there also are covered outdoor tables/seating and room to grill. Contact Betty Nichols 918-440-9115 for more information. What a great thing for our community. If you want to have an event, make your reservation soon.

The Fisk-Leffler American Legion Post is open for business! This gorgeous remodeled early 1900s building can seat up to 150 people. It has a fully-equipped kitchen, spacious bathrooms that are large enough for wedding parties, and new round table seating that is available. If you are interested in renting the facility, contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919 or email Lester.Gagan@yahoo.com. It can be rented on a daily basis for $100 or $50 on a half-day basis. Also, make sure to “like” the American Legion Fisk-Leffler Post #334 on Facebook.

The Ramona Senior Citizens meet at the Senior Citizen on Main Street at 10 a.m. Tuesdays to play games and stay for lunch. The first and third Tuesdays of the month, the Washington County Nutrition Services brings lunch at noon and the cost is $2 per person. The other weeks of the month, attendees are to bring a dish for a potluck lunch.