Bartlesville has not had a formal town hall event for over 40 years, but Joe Williams is providing a wide-ranging local version in his second “Everyone Has a Story” series, which features popular Tulsa author Michael Wallis.

The nationally recognized award-winning writer and voice actor will be in Bartlesville on Feb. 20 as part of nine new lifelong learning classes offered by OLLI@OSU.

Williams introduced his popular “Everyone Has A Story” class in 2018 to a packed OLLI audience. Through an informal and yet in-depth question-answer format, attendees have an opportunity to come to know the person behind the headlines—their background, life stories, and defining moments that shaped their careers.

Wallis is one of six individuals Williams will interview on Thursdays over a six-week period beginning Feb. 13.

Wallis is an American journalist, popular historian, author, speaker, and voice actor. He has written 18 books, including “Route 66: The Mother Road,” about the historic highway U.S. Route 66. His work has also been published extensively in magazines and newspapers, including Time, Life, People, Smithsonian, The New Yorker, and The New York Times.

He has been nominated three times for the Pulitzer Prize. His book “Route 66: The Mother Road” is credited for sparking resurgence of interest in the historic highway.

Williams is an interviewer, mentor, author/publisher of award-winning coffee-table books on Bartlesville, Woolaroc, and Philmont, as well as a monthly opinion columnist for the Examiner-Enterprise.

His management consultant firm works with leading companies and organizations around the globe. He holds more than 120 awards for his writing, design, and community service. In 2009, he was named a Fellow by the International Association of Business Communicators. A few years ago, he presented another OLLI class entitled “The Adventurer in You,” about the need for travel and adventure in one’s life.

The line-up for “Everyone Has A Story” includes:Feb. 13: Heather Kohn Boyle: A visionary elementary school teacher, student advocate, and former president of the BEA, she was a driving force behind the state-wide teacher walkout. She is currently teaching the State’s first-ever alternative therapeutic learning program for elementary students.

Feb. 20: Michael Wallis: Tulsa journalist, popular historian, author, speaker and voice actor. He has written 19 books, including the award-winning Route 66: The Mother Road, and is the recipient of the John Steinbeck award in literature.

Feb. 27: Dan and JoAnn Gallery: Long-time area ranchers and stewards of the land.

Mar. 5: Rich Fisher: General Manager of Tulsa Public Radio, host of StudioTulsa, and principal trombonist of the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College.

Mar. 12: Jan Dreiling: Former district judge for Washington and Nowata counties—and also an OLLI presenter for the new U.S. Constitution class (already full).

Mar. 19: Dr. John Hatchett: A former surgeon, he is now a hospice and palliative care physician. Dr. Hatchett has been in practice some 37 years.

OLLI@OSU’s highly anticipated “Everyone Has A Story” class will meet on Thursdays, Feb. 13 to Mar. 19, 1 to 3 p.m., at the Bartlesville Public Library.

Complete information about “Everyone Has A Story” and the other eight new OLLI classes, along with an online registration form, can be found at https://education.okstate.edu.olli. It is necessary to have an OLLI membership to attend. Late registration at the door is possible unless class size is limited due to space restriction.

Funding for the OLLI@OSU’s non-profit 501(c)3program is through grants from the Bernard Osher Foundation, Oklahoma State University and two tiers of annual membership dues. The Premium membership is $200 and gives unlimited attendance to dozens of courses offered at any OLLI campus – Stillwater, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Bartlesville. The À La Carte membership is $40. Each course thereafter is $25. Annual membership is July 1 through June 30. Need-based scholarships are available. Lunches are available and must be ordered at registration. Contact the OLLI @ OSU office for more information at 1-405-744-5868