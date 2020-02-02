Jaycee Brake, RSU Bartlesville junior, was selected to receive the Bartlesville Area Alumni Scholarship for the spring 2020 semester.

Brake is completing a bachelor of science in business administration degree — accounting option at RSU, with plans to pursue and complete her CPA designation upon graduation. The alumni scholarship targets full-time, degree-seeking RSU students from the Bartlesville area who are completing degrees while working full-time, supporting families, maintaining a high GPA and have a history of leadership, volunteerism, and good citizenship qualities.

Two local RSU alumni, Karen Lowe-Alton and Stephanie Dingman presented Brake with the scholarship.

Alton said, “Assisting RSU students in the pursuit of obtaining their college degrees is extremely fulfilling. RSU alumni can now pay it forward to promising RSU students through the alumni scholarship fund.

Dingman said “I will never forget how grateful I was for financial assistance in college. Today, I cannot begin to express how it feels to be able to give that gift to someone else.”

RSU alumni, living or working in the Bartlesville area are encouraged to donate to this restricted scholarship fund to benefit RSU students during the 2020-21 academic year.

To learn more, contact Angie Thompson, RSU Foundation Development Officer in Bartlesville at athompson@rsu.edu.