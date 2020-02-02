Bartlesville KLIFE is hosting its annual fundraising banquet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Bartlesville Community Center.

A complimentary dinner from Dink’s, Sugarica and Outpost will set the mood for a fun evening of vying for auction items which include a customizable electric motorcycle, vacation packages, one-of-a-kind experiences and an adorable Goldendoodle puppy.

This event will help fund programming, staff salaries, and operating expenses for the year. One hundred percent of your gift is tax deductible.

Bartlesville KLIFE works alongside families, youth organizations and schools to teach and encourage kids to be strong in their beliefs, exhibit character and pursue excellence. Visit bartlesville.klife.com for more information.