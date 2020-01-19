We are three weeks into 2020. How are you doing with your new year resolutions? I think we start off with good intentions and then life sets in. For three weeks, I was sick with a cold and then sinus infection. I assure you, sickness can be a definite goal killer.

I have several friends who are going through health issues and honestly, I’m amazed at the grace they handle it with. One has been fighting cancer for three years, another has had multiple brain surgeries, and my oldest sister is a survivor of a horrible motorcycle accident who deals with incredible pain every day. And then there’s me. I’ve been on steroids since the end of July and it has been a wild ride. Sleepless nights, weight gain, Energizer bunny energy to extreme exhaustion, and just general craziness at times. For someone who likes to be stable and in control, it really thrown me for a loop.

If you’ve been through physical or mental health challenges or are the caregiver of someone who has been ill, it is a trial to not just survive and get by, but thrive. I am only six months into treatment for my eye issues and it is easy to get discouraged. I tell myself to not get into worry, but sometimes I do. I research natural solutions to inflammation and am taking vitamins, eating pineapple, and limiting carbs. Then the numbers go up. I pray and trust God, and believe that my body is responding to the life giving confessions I make and in the end, it will be okay. I still have bad days and times when I’m struggling with what my body is going through. Other days, I am totally okay and just seem to deal with it. What I decide to do in those moments when I’m discouraged is what will determine if I can move over to contentment and even joy, or if I go to the other side of the ditch and lose hope.

To be transparent, I want life to be different than it is right now. I want to go back to the time when I could do whatever I wanted and didn’t have to worry if blood sugar is going to go out of control because of a biscuit. I want to make plans, set goals and accomplish them. It can be difficult when your body won’t cooperate!

I’ve had to decide that I can control somethings, and other things I just can’t. I am choosing what I can and can’t do so saying no when I need to means I’ll have energy for the things most important to me. It stinks that at Thanksgiving I was exhausted just visiting and cooking a meal or two for my family. I wanted to go see the sights of Kansas City and go shopping, but it didn’t happen. I decided to be happy just being with my grandchildren and our family. Christmas was kind of the same, but I was with family again, so it was a win. I have realized that winning and success looks different than it used to, and that is okay.

I take advantage of good days and do things that are fun, even if it’s at a slower pace than it used to be. I listen to worship music, listen to podcasts, and read. I laugh with my family and friends, and remember that life is worth living. I’ve been given the gift of today, so I get to choose how I spend it. I hope I am spending it wisely.

Kristen Butler said, “The strongest people I’ve met have not been given an easier life. They learned to create strength and happiness from dark places.” I’m figuring that out. No one is exempt from hardships. The question is, what will you do when they come your way?

My sweet Uncle Lloyd passed last week. My Aunt Anna Rae has been his caregiver for years. It has been a long, hard battle. Though she is from Maine, I think of her as a steel magnolia. Tough on the outside , and soft and mushy on the inside. She honored her husband and cared for him to the best of her ability right to the end. Now, it’s time for her to take care of herself and figure out life for the first time alone. Some days she will just survive and that will be okay, but I hope she has more days that she thrives.

If you are close to someone who has been walking the road back to wholeness and health or is a caregiver, be there for them. They don’t need you to have the answers, and probably prefer that you keep your advice to yourself. What they need is a friend to listen, a shoulder to cry on, and someone to laugh with. Send them a card, drop off a meal, and be present. Send a text, or give them a call. It helps with the isolation, and may be the difference for them between surviving and thriving that day. I wish you all the best in 2020! Health and blessings to you and those you love. Let’s have a great year!